Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 1.13.23  

Well, there’s certainly been a lot of turmoil in WWE land since last we met, hasn’t there? With Vince McMahon returning to chair the board again, several executives leaving, and rumors a potential sale running rampant it’s kind of a crazy moment in time for the WWE. In the midst of that we’ve got another WWE Smackdown event tonight. Tonight Sami Zayn will try to take out Kevin Owens so Owens can’t make it to his title match with Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Also we’ve got an Intercontinental title match when champion Gunther defends against Braun Strowman. If Gunther can drag a good match out of Braun then I’m going to start the Gunther for WWE champion movement every week. Beyond that the Usos should be here, along with Drew McIntyre, and then New Day as the build to the Royal Rumble continues. Oh, and bet your bottom dollar Poochie is back yet again. Alright that’s the preamble such as it is, let’s get to the action.

We’re jumping right into the action, here’s Braun Strowman and we’re starting off with the IC title match. Gunther sends Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser to the back after they take his jacket, and I love when he does that.

Match #1 – Intercontinental Title Match: (c) Gunther vs. Braun Strowman

Some circling, Gunther tries to attack the arm but Gunther shoves him away. Braun moves forward, and Gunther takes a powder to reset things. Gunther keeps reaching for the bad arm as they circle, he finally gets an arm wringer and starts attacking the arm but Braun is able to toss Gunther out of the ring. Braun follows and we get some ringside brawling from Braun then he heads into the ring to hype the crowd for his running charge, he hits Gunther and sends him over the announcers table and sends us to break.

We come back to Gunther shoving Braun into the ring steps then slamming his arm into the steps as well. Gunther slams the arm into the ring apron then they head back into the ring. Now Gunther goes after the London Dungeon, but Braun is up on his knees so there’s not much leverage and he tosses Gunther off. Gunther with a couple of chops that drop Braun down. Some knees to the back from Gunther then he kicks the arm of Braun. More arm work from Gunther, but now Braun fights back with punches only for Gunther to club the bad arm and regain control. Knee drop to the arm from Gunther, then he tries the London Dungeon again but again Braun is able to keep from being flattened out and fights up but he can’t lift Gunther because of the bad arm. Gunther with some shoulder blocks to the arm then a chop and another shoulder blow. Braun tries to fight back with punches again, Gunther chops him but Braun keeps swinging and finally lands a clothesline to drop Gunther. Back body drop from Braun, but Kaiser and Vinci show up behind the refs back, they’re taken out but that gives Gunther a chance to land chops but he runs into a powerslam though the injury means Braun is slow to cover and only gets a 2 count as we go to break again.

Gunther is working a short arm scissors as we come back. Braun flips through, and hoists up Gunther for a modified electric chair drop. That was impressive from both men. Back on their feet Braun and Gunther start trading chops, Gunther then tries a German suplex but has to settle for landing a boot but he runs into a spinebuster for a 2 count. Gunther is really good at the last second kick outs. Braun wants to end things, but Gunther counters a Monster Bomb with a shot to the arm then a wicked lariat but Braun stays upright and lands a clothesline of his own. Gunther avoids a corner attack and hits a shotgun drop kick then another sick lariat for only a near fall. Gunther goes up top, hits a Splash but again only a near fall! Looks like Gunther is losing it, he goes up to top again but Braun meets him and lands a right hand hand then climbs up top. Braun wants a superplex, Gunther counters with an arm breaker then a chop and he slams the arm into the ropes. Gunther with a folding powebomb now and that gets the three count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Gunther retained the title

Rating: 3.5 stars

On the lower end of 3.5 but physical enough to warrant it. There were some communication or timing issues here but to the credit of both men they worked through it, and it was only a real downer on the finish as they couldn’t quite line up that powerbomb spot. Still, Gunther got a good match out of Braun, he can basically do no wrong in the ring at this point.

Next is a video recap of the Sami Zayn saga from last week.

In the back Sami knocks on the Bloodline’s door, Paul Heyman answers and says he’s the only member of the Bloodline here tonight. No Usos, no Solo Sikoa. Heyman says he wanted to set up Kevin Owens with the Usos and Solo, but Roman wanted to show Sami love by letting him do this on his own. Out of love Roman wants Sami to do this all by himself. Sami asks for a favor, he wants Heyman to let Roman know that he made the right call, and says he’ll solve this problem tonight. That’s not a prediction from Sami, it’s a spoiler. Heyman smiles, then his face falls visibly as Sami walks away. Heyman’s acting this whole time as been really good. That sends us to break.

Post break here comes Rey Mysterio. Rey gets a mic, he’s always said the holidays are exciting and special, especially when you’ve been on the road for as many years as he has. You cherish the family time, especially at Christmas. But he didn’t have a very merry Christmas this year because of Dominik and Rhea Ripley. He jokes about Dominik pretending to be a hardened criminal, and says it breaks his heart as a father but as a man he’s fed up with this shit. Smackdown was supposed to be a fresh start for Rey, and he wont let Dominik provoke him, so he’s entering the Royal Rumble to get back on track. This is interrupted by Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Kross gets a mic in the ring, he says he heard Rey talking about his goals and notes old guys like Rey need goals just to get out of bed every day. Let’s be honest, the years haven’t been kind to Rey. But we all remember 17 years ago when Rey won the Rumble, but that was 17 years ago so the fans shouldn’t get excited. That was a special moment for Rey, and a special moment for his son. Dominik’s father is a real life superhero, but Rey was never really around for Dominik as a kid. Kross has to ask, face to face, if Rey what he hates more, his son for not growing up right or himself for not raising his son right? That does it and Rey attacks, tries a 619 but Scarlett trips him up allowing Kross to grab the Krossjacket and put Rey to sleep as the lights to red. Decent segment, I’m actually curious to see what Kross and Rey can do in the ring together and it’s nice that they’ve started this moving forward.

We’re in the ladies locker room in the back, Emma wants to know why Liv Morgan wanted to enter the Rumble at number one. Maxxine Dupri thinks it’s a dumb idea. Even Raquel Rodriguez questions the logic here, especially given Liv’s size. Liv then slaps Raquel and wants a match tonight. Raquel is sick of everyone forgetting she’s the biggest and strongest around, and accepts. Well I guess operation rebuild on Raquel is on at least.

Back to the ring, here comes Xia Li and she’ll take on Tegan Nox after this break.

Match #2: Xia Li vs. Tegan Nox

Li tries a headlock, Nox shoves her off and lands a few elbows while we get a bunch of camera cuts for no good reason. Gordbuster from Nox, then a senton in the corner. The crowd is dead. Nox goes up top, Li cuts her off and tosses her down by the hair. Face lock from Li that goes on for a bit, eventually Nox fights free but Li lands a strike. Pump kick, sort of, from Li, then a spike elbow in the corner. Li lands an exploder suplex, then misses a tornado kick but Nox lands the Shiniest Wizard and gets a pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tegan Nox won

Rating: 1.5 stars

That just wasn’t good stuff, and the crowd was pretty dead for the whole thing.

We get a quick recap of Solo Sikoa taking out Drew McIntyre last week during the tag team title match. Then we get an update as after the show went off the air the Viking Raiders attacked Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. OK, I could get behind that.

Video promo from the Viking Raiders and Valhalla, the gods speak to Valhalla and the Raiders obey. Valhalla has seen two fallen warriors, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, suffering awaits.

In the office of Adam Pearce Drew McIntyre and Sheamus want a match with the Viking Raiders tonight. Well Drew wants them tonight, Sheamus wants the Usos tonight and they chop each other while arguing about who they attack first. Pearce eventually intervenes, he’s starting a tag team tournament next week for a title shot and Drew and Sheamus can fight the Viking Raiders next week in the first round of that tournament. Sheamus and Drew talk about bangers to end that.

Bray Wyatt will be up after this break.

Post break, and here comes Bray Wyatt. Bray gets a mic as we get a recap of the Uncle Howdy appearance a couple of weeks ago and commentary can remind us of the sponsored Pitch Black match at the Rumble. There’s a spotlight on a rocking char in the ring, and Bray sits in it. Bray says “we’re here”. Ain’t it wild how we sometimes forget who we are, and what made us in the first place. But all it takes is a little push to send you in the right direction, all you had to do all along is revel in what you are. Just like that, everything came back to him, he remembered everything he lost, but also that he’s the color red in a world of black and white, that he’s the eater of worlds, that he’s Uncle Howdy, that he’s the nagging conscience of a world that has given itself over to monsters, he is Bray Wyatt! At the Royal Rumble it will be his true rebirth, a baptism in the dark. But as for LA Knight, know this son, when the lights go out Knight should run. Short, impressive, to the point, and sets up a bit more of what’s going on here. I expect Bray to run through his past gimmicks over the next little bit then emerge with the new one.

In the back Kayla talks with Kevin Owens. Sami walks up to interrupt this, he asks if Owens is happy with all of this. Sami wants to know why Owens is making him do this. Owens reminds us that the Bloodline came to RAW and made things complicated. Owens has never asked for any of this, didn’t ask for this match, or the tag match, Roman has asked for this. Sami objects to this, Roman has hugged him time and time again, and he’s proud to handle Bloodline business tonight. Owens wishes him luck.

Back to the ring, here comes Liv Morgan her match with Raquel Rodriguez will be up after this break.

Kayla interviews Gunther in the back, but Kaiser brings up how important momentum is. Giovanni Vinci says Gunther proved what it takes to be a real champion. Gunther says he took out his biggest challenge so far, for the love this great sport and his title, now it’s time to go on to the Royal Rumble then put the Ring General where he belongs, in the main event of WrestleMania.

Back to the ring and here comes Raquel Rodriguez.

Match #3: Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez

They tie up a few times, with Raquel overpowering Liv without too much issue then booting Liv down. Raquel ejects Liv over the top rope. Liv attacks back in the ring, hits a hurricanrana then runs into a clothesline from Raquel for a 2 count. Liv with some headbutts, then avoids a boot and tries to toss Raquel over the ropes but can’t do it. Back elbow from Raquel then she bounces Liv around the corners. Liv headbutts the corner a few times to fire up, she lands a knee strike then a flying Codebreaker and clotheslines Raquel over the top rope. Raquel pulls Liv out of the ring, scoops her but Liv slips off of her shoulders and posts Raquel then tosses her into the ring steps. Liv breaks the count of the ref then looks under the ring, has to go to another side but does find a table. Another count break from Liv then she sets up the table on the floor and she puts Raquel on the table. Liv heads up top, she’s looking to hit the senton again but Raquel rolls off the table and back into the ring where Liv tries a cross body but Raquel swats her down. Raquel hoists Liv up, Tejana Bomb and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Raquel Rodriguez won

Rating: 2 stars

Competent but a little heatless, though Raquel needs to be rebuilt a bit after failing to beat Ronda a couple of weeks back and this served that purpose.

Next a recap of Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville last week.

Sonya is in the back talking with Adam Pearce, she wants a rematch with Charlotte Flair. Pearce can’t just give her a rematch since she lost. Sonya brings up maybe entering the Rumble, and Pearce thinks that’s a good idea. Sonya will find a way to make her rematch happen. This whole thing is just death.

Up next, allegedly, is Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Post break Sonya attacks Charlotte in the back, Charlotte gets the better of things before enough refs and other officials pull them apart. I’ll say it again, this feud is death.

Another video hype job for Cody Rhodes. He admits to not watching back the Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins, he appreciates that it resonates with people but he doesn’t think he’ll watch it because it shows how much he’ll sacrifice for this and that scares him. Surgery highlights, and Cody has to heal. Cody talks about the questions, and he’s a little worried about getting back to the level he was at because there’s a ton of work involved. These have been pretty well done thus far.

Back to the ring, here comes Sami Zayn. There’s bound to be shenanigans, I’m not sure they’ll give Sami and Owens almost 20 full minutes here. Sami stalks around the ring as we head to break.

Post break commentary runs down the upcoming Smackdown card, and tell us that next week Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns will have their contract signing.

Sami waits in the ring, and here comes Kevin Owens.

Match #4: Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

Owens offers a handshake, Sami declines and shoves him. They tie up, Owens grabs a side headlock then hits a shoulder block. Sami with a slap, Owens then double legs him and unloads with strikes before Sami rolls out of the ring. Owens follows Sami and lands a clothesline on the floor. Strikes from Owens then they head back into the ring where Sami lands stomps. Sami then dives onto Owens. Owens tosses Sami into the barricade and lands punches then they head back into the ring. Sami rolls right back out, then lands a right hand as Owens looks to follow and crushes Owens with an apron brainbuster as we head to break.

We come back to Sami landing stomps in the corner. Flying elbow from Sami gets a 1 count, but Owens rolls through and lands punches before Sami lands a headbutt. Owens and Sami trade some strikes, Owens yells at Sami to keep bringing it to him. Slap from Owens, Sami lands some shoulder blocks in the corner then a headbutt. Sami puts Owens on the top rope, they trade some punches then Sami goes for a superplex but Owens fights him off and headbutts him down then Owens tries a Splash that connects for a 2 count. Owens tries a pop up powerbomb but Sami counters into a Blue Thunder Bomb for a 2 count. They start trading strikes again as they fight up to their feet, Sami hits a half nelson suplex, Owens bounces up and levels Sami with a clothesline as we head to break.

Owens is heading up top as we come back, he tries a Swanton Bomb but Sami gets the knees up to block. Sami sets Owens on the top rope, but Owens fights back and hits a second rope Fisherman’s Buster. Owens is too slow on the cover so he only gets a 2 count. Sami misses a few punches from his knees, Owens then lands a punch. They start trading punches on their knees and fight up to their feet, then Sami lands a couple of half nelson suplexes. Sami sets for the Helluva kick, but the Usos show up to stomp on Owens in the corner.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kevin Owens won via DQ

Rating: 3.5 stars

These two have incredibly chemistry, and this was no different.

The Usos hit a 1D on Owens as Solo shows up as well. Jimmy and Jey take apart the announce table, they call on Sami to join them but he defers. Owens fights back but Solo cuts him off with a Samoan Spike. Another Spike from Solo and Owens is set on the table. Sami is on the apron, and not feeling great about this. Jimmy and Jey say this is all for him and he did good. Sad Sami puts up the finger to the sky as Solo runs along the barricade and Splashes Owens through the table. They call over Sami and all four men pose over the fallen Kevin Owens as the show ends.