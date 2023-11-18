Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 11.17.23  

Well it’s Friday and that means we’ve got another episode of WWE Smackdown. Survivor Series is coming up but darned if you’d know that based on Smackdown, which seems relegated to B Show status at this point. Roman Reigns seems to be taking time off until about the Rumble, Logan Paul is definitely not a week to week act, the tag team champions haven’t been here in any meaningful capacity in a long time, and most of the show still feels directionless. But that can still turn around, Santos Escobar split from the LWO but with Rey Mysterio out of action for a few weeks after his knee surgery there’s only so much traction that can get. Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits desperately need something to do other than mess around with the LWO every week, but without tag team champions or a meaningful singles title to be seen there’s not a whole lot for them to do. There will be a triple threat tag team match with Pretty Deadly vs. Brawling Brutes vs. Street Profits for a shot at the titles but that should tell you a lot about the state of things here on Smackdown. Damage Control gained Asuka last week, and the countdown is on until Bayley and Dakota Kai get the boot leaving Asuka, Iyo Sky, and Kairi Sane running things. There’s a question about if Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and Poochie can find a fourth teammate for a potential War Games match, but if that’s the direction they’ve got all of this show and one more to establish that. Jannetty Uso will be taking on LA Knight tonight and Solo Sikoa is scheduled to return, but again there’s just not a whole lot for him to do unless they’re ready to bring back AJ Styles and start that feud up, which might be overdue now that John Cena is back in Hollywood. Not a whole lot announced for Smackdown tonight, so let’s see what the show gives us and hope it’s good.

We open with a recap of the women’s stuff from last week and focusing on Asuka’s heel turn.

Once we got to the arena, here comes Damage Control. Oh joy, Road Dogg has joined commentary since Cory Graves is still out as he and Carmella welcomed a child very recently. I was kind of hoping Kevin Owens would be back, he was kind of great last week. Anyway everyone from Damage Control gets a mic. Bayley wants to have a good time and plays with the crowd before saying that her plan to bring in Asuka last week was a top moment. No one’s buying her being responsible for that. She calls this the strongest faction in WWE right now. She mocks Belair, Charlotte, and Shotzi for not being ready for Asuka. Iyo, Asuka, and Kairi seem utterly disinterest in Bayley’s rambling then share words in Japanese. Dakota Kai does some translating and says someone here isn’t part of the new Damage Control. Tension builds before they say that because Bayley hasn’t invited Asuka in she’s not a member yet. Bayley offers a t-shirt to Asuka, and Asuka accepts. Iyo also said that Bayley, Iyo, Asuka, and Kairi challenged Belair, Charlotte, and Shotzi to find another partner and have a War Games match. OK then. Shotzi shows up and dives onto a few of Damage Control, naturally Belair and Charlotte show up as well for a big brawl. Eventually the faces are ejected and the heels stand tall as the numbers are still with them.

After this break we’ll get that triple threat tag team match for a shot at Judgement Day’s belts.

Post break we find Belair, Charlotte, and Shotzi in the back trying to regroup. Shotzi wants payback, and they promise they’ll get there but they need a fourth member. Belair asks if Charlotte knows someone, and Nick Aldis walks into frame to say he needs to know who their teammate is by the end of the show.

Back to the ring for our next match.

Match #1 – Triple Threat Tag Team Match: Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) vs. Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince)

Three men in the ring at a time, one fall to a finish. Butch, Dawkins, and Prince start us off. They trade strikes and Dawkins tosses everyone around then tags in Ford who lands a dropkick to Butch before Prince takes a double flapjack. In the back Bobby Lashley watches TV at an odd angle. Ford keeps running wild on both Butch and Prince then tags in Dawkins. Dawkins unloads on Prince with punches then tags Ford again. Ford stomps on Butch but Butch fights back with chops before taking a short distance discus clothesline from Ford. Wilson blocks a back suplex on Prince then Prince tags in Wilson and they hit a double leaping attack onto Ford and Butch. Butch with a tag to Ridge and Ridge tosses Wilson around for a bit and then clotheslines him out of the ring. Wilson and Prince get set up for Bodhran Beating but Ford and Dawkins interrupt that, only to get beat for their troubles. Prince drops Butch on the floor then Wilson trips up Ridge and they wind up sending him into the ring steps to send us to break.

We come back to Ridge fighting off both Ford and Prince then Butch and Dawkins tag in. Butch gets to run wild for a bit because he’s a madman then he winds up kicking Dawkins out of the ring, which sets up Butch moonsaulting into everyone on the floor. Back in the ring Butch with a standing Shiranui but only a 2 count, then he goes for an armbar but Dawkins heaves him up, slams him into Prince then powerbombs Butch onto Prince and everyone’s down. Everyone tags in and Ridge eventually eats Wilson’s poor version of Nigel McGuinness’s Jawbreaker Lariat. Wilson and Ridge fight on the top rope, Prince making a blind tag, Ford with From the Heavens to Ridge then Prince follows with a guillotine leg drop to Ridge but both Dawkins and Butch have to break up the tag. In the back B-Fab talks with Bobby Lashley, that really should be Belair in that position. Butch tries to fight everyone but gets back dropped out of the ring, then Wilson and Prince eat a double drop kick, but here’s “make sure Ridge looks good” to double clothesline everyone. Butch tries a Brogue Kick but he accidentally hits Ridge, ultimately this sets up the Profits for the Revelation on Ridge to pick up the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Street Profits won in 11:01

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: The Profits made the most sense as winners, Butch and Ridge are glorified jobbers without Sheamus and Pretty Deadly aren’t quite ready for a title program. Whether the Profits actually win the belts remains to be seen.

Post match Bobby Lashley celebrates with the Profits on the entrance stage.

Bianca Belair talks with Michin in the back as we head to break.

That was a bad omen for Michin I guess, we come back to Michin getting attacked by all of Damage Control to take her out of the running for the face partner. At this point I’m pretty sure it’s Becky Lynch but we’ll have to wait.

Next, a recap of Santos Escobar turning on Rey Mysterio last week.

Back to the ring, here’s Dragon Lee to no reaction. You’d like to hear something for him after a few weeks on TV by this point. Axiom will be his opponent tonight, are they going to revive the cruiserweight title or something with some of these specific NXT showcase guys?

Match #2: Dragon Lee vs. Axiom

They shake hands to get things going. Some quick counter holds from both men, Axiom tries a backslide but only 1 then Lee catches a running Victory Roll for 2 before Lee finally grabs a side headlock. Some rope running and Lee intercepts a jumping Axiom with a dropkick that sends Axiom out of the ring, then Lee dives onto him as well. Back in the ring Lee with a slingshot dropkick into the corner. Basement dropkick in the corner from Lee gets a 2 count and we head to break.

Post break Axiom with an armdrag then a running dropkick to send Lee out of the ring. Axiom then jumps to the top rope and hits a high amplitude moonsault to the floor and wipes out Lee. Back in the ring Axiom heads up top but misses a flying nothing then Lee lands a superkick. Lee up top now but Axiom catches him with an elbow and they both head up top and fight over the position. They trade some elbows and Axiom winds up in the tree of woe then Lee kills him with a double stomp but only a near fall. Lee with a few chops then Axiom fires up and unloads with strikes then hits a wicked dropkick. Half nelson suplex from Axiom then a running kick but Lee catches him with a brainbuster to halt his momentum. Axiom counters a lifting Liger Bomb with a truly wonderful Canadian Destroyer, that should have been a finish but Lee kicks out at 2. Lee, who cares not for selling, kicks Axiom in the head then heads up top, but he takes too long and Axiom kicks him. Axiom climbs up with Lee, top rope Spanish Fly and a nice one but again only a near fall, the ref had to alter his cadence there at the end. Boot from Axiom but Lee then hoists him up for a one armed Liger Bomb but again only 2. Knee strike from Lee, then Operation Dragon (the running Shiranui) connects to end things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dragon Lee won in 9:31

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Good cruiserweight match, still lacked connective tissue, and there’s a few different points when this probably should have ended before the finish, or at least use a rope break instead of kicking out, but that might also just be me. For Lee and Axiom they got a chance to showcase their abilities and did so.

Post match we get some respect between Lee and Axiom.

After this break Santos Escobar will talk.

Post break commentary vamps for a bit then Santos Escobar comes out to his old Legado del Fantasma music and in a white suit. Escobar has a mic, and there’s something he needs to get off of his chest. There’s an old expression, he’s cut off by a lot of boos then a “you suck” chant. Well the expression is “never meet your heroes”. He comes from a rich lucha libre tradition and his family has been called heroes, but his hero was always Rey Mysterio. The LWO watch Escobar at gorilla. Escobar wanted to inspire the next generation the way Rey did for him. Escobar is getting the “what” treatment. He says Rey became a father figure, and made him feel at home, but after last week he realized that Dominik was right about Rey. He deserved to be US champion, but Rey became champion. Escobar wanted to rebuild the LWO, but Rey took over and brought in Carlito for some reason. He’s got some Spanish words for Carlito, then says he and Rey were supposed to be family but instead Rey took Carlito’s side over his. He hopes the pain Rey feels right now in the hospital lets him know how much that betrayal hurt. Next he tells the fans he’s apologizing for not hurting Rey worse, and from the bottom of his heart he hopes Rey catches an infection post surgery and they have to amputate his leg. Zelina Vega has heard enough and walks down to the ring in apparent emotional distress. They bicker for a bit and Escobar says they’re done, then Zelina slaps him and leaves in tears. Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde come out to comfort her, and Escobar says those two only exist because he allows it, then Wilde and Cruz march to the ring. Escobar offers a hand so it can be the three of them against the world, but they can’t go along with him anymore, and Escobar tells them to leave as he doesn’t need their dead weight. The two do leave, but Escobar jumps them from behind and stomps them out before Carlito shows up to save them. Escobar leaves the ring to avoid Carlito then exits through the crowd. Decent promo from Escobar solidifying his solo heel turn.

We get a highlight of Kevin Owens on commentary last week, which was pretty good, and him attacking Grayson Waller and Austin Theory which led to a suspension.

Grayson Waller, who now has a shoey graphic because WWE knows it got played out in MMA circles about 2 years ago and are now catching up. Anyway Austin Theory will be on commentary, God help us, for our match after this break.

Post break we’re reminded about an upcoming event in France, then Cameron Grimes heads to the ring.

Match #3: Grayson Waller vs. Cameron Grimes

Grimes avoids an arm wringer and tries the arm of Waller but Waller avoids that before running into a dropkick. Waller kicks Grimes away then hits the rolling Flatliner for a 2 count. Chinlock from Waller but Grimes counters into a roll up for 2. Grimes with some running elbows to fire up then a Manhattan drop and a series of kicks. Waller avoids a Cave In and commiserates with Theory, Grimes tries a punt kick but misses Waller and hits Theory. Back in the ring Waller with a flipping Killswitch to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Grayson Waller won in 2:40

Rating: DUD

Thoughts: Pretty heatless, Theory and Dogg on commentary were a total drag on everything, and this could have been a squash but they gave Grimes enough to avoid that. Waller needs to settle on a finish already, and preferably one he can do safely for years rather than something flashy that has a high chance of getting screwed up.

In the back Belair talks with Zelina Vega, probably not going to go well for Zelina in the near future.

Post break we see Damage Control gloating over a fallen Zelina Vega in the back.

Next, another recap. This time focused on Solo Sikoa crushing John Cena at Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money. Pretty sure it’s the same recap they aired last week.

Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and lesser Uso are in the ring when we come back. Heyman talks a bit and puts over Solo for beating Cena a few weeks ago. Our big surprise of the night from Heyman is John Cena. . . is not here tonight. Great troll job from Heyman there. Cena’s absence is all thanks to Solo, who I didn’t know contributed to the SAG and studio negotiations. Cena’s never coming back because Solo ended him, and removed his ability to speak. All thanks to Solo, even if Cena could speak he doesn’t have the heart to come out here and say goodbye to everyone. So Heyman will say goodbye to Cena for everyone. On behalf of Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa, goodbye. Now you know how serious this is, because that would have been Cena’s cue to hit his music and make his run in to shut everyone up by hitting the 5 moves of Doom on everyone in the ring while the crowd goes nuts, but you’ll never experience that again thanks to Solo. It’s really unfair how good Heyman still is at this. No one stays gone in wrestling forever, but if Cena ever does come back he has to take on Solo because if he doesn’t he’s not Cena anymore, Solo took that away from everyone. All Cena had to do was acknowledge Roman but now Solo had to Spike Cena. LA Knight interrupts this to a very loud pop, and he’s got a mic and wants to talk to us. Knight stays on the ramp and says Heyman can talk about cause and effect but hasn’t talked about how Roman only retained the title is because Jimmy got involved in their match. Everyone knows that’s a problem, and he’s going to solve that problem. Well that means Knight is standing here because he made it that way, he’s made everything happen for himself, and he’s going to make the Bloodline cease to exist. That path starts tonight, and eventually Roman will be stuck one on one with Knight with no backup. Jimmy gets to pay the price for costing Knight the title. Jimmy’s got a first class ticket to getting stomped out by LA Knight. . . yeah! After this break we’ll get that match.

We come back to news that Carlito and Santos Escobar will wrestle at Survivor Series.

Shotzi, Charlotte, and Belair talk in the back, they’re out of options and Poochie has to make a call.

Match #4: LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso

Heyman and Solo leave Jimmy as the match starts. Knight with stomps then a back body drop and sheer angle vertical suplex. Corner stomps from Knight but then Jimmy takes a powder to recover. Knight follows Jimmy out of the ring and clobbers him then they head back to the ring. Jimmy with a kick but Knight snaps him over the top rope then hits a slingshot shoulder block for 2. Jimmy catches Knight with a Samoan drop to cut him off. Knight fights back with punches but Jimmy hits a chop to cut him off. Jimmy gets back dropped to the floor then Knight follows up with a diving kick. Knight then bounces Jimmy off of the announce table for a while then launches him over the announce table and sends us to break.

Jimmy lands an enziguri as we come back but can’t keep Knight down for a pin. Knight avoids a hip attack then avoids a Samoan drop and hits a DDT to put both men down. Flapjack from Knight, then a back suplex into a facebuster for a 2 count. Jimmy rolls to the apron then kicks Knight and climbs up top. Knight climbs up with Jimmy, Jimmy shoves him off but Knight runs over and jump up for a superplex but Jimmy shoves him back down then misses a flying nothing. Both men miss finishers then Knight hits a Blunt Force Trauma for the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: LA Knight won in 9:22

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Decent enough, but Jimmy is kind of a goober and everyone knows it at this point. Knight needed the win though and got it, but this does feel a little bit like spinning your wheels since he and Jimmy have interacted so often.

Post match Solo Sikoa shows up, and Jimmy hits Knight from behind to set up the Spike. Solo takes apart the announce table and sets Knight on the table. This is interrupted by Cody Rhodes, Cody slams Solo into a ring post then bounces Jimmy into the ring steps. Knight and Cody attack Jimmy some more and Cody again slams Jimmy into the ring steps. Knight and Cody head into the ring to stare down the Bloodline and stand tall.

In the back our female faces walk, Charlotte says she put in a call and hopes their prospective partner will be here before the show wraps. They all head to the ring anyway and we head to break.

In the back Nick Aldis talks with Cody, and says he has to eject him after attacking Solo, Cody apologizes and understands.

Next week Judgement Day will defend the titles against the Street Profits on Smackdown. Waller will have Kevin Owens on his talk show as well.

To the ring and here comes Bianca Belair. You know, if you wanted to get over your anger and desperation maybe don’t do the same silly spin and skip to the ring that you always do? Just a thought. Shotzi follows, the Charlotte comes out last. They all get full entrances, because there’s just so much time to kill I guess. They’ve got mics and Charlotte says they can talk about Damage Control but they’re running out of time. They accept the War Games challenge, and Charlotte knows about turning on best friends and how thin the line is between love and hate. But if they’re going to war there’s only one person they want beside them. Damage Control interrupt this and Bayley says they all know they’re bluffing because they took out every other woman in the back and Charlotte doesn’t have any friends to call because she’s an idiot and a loser. So those three wont even make it out of the building tonight. Everyone squares up and naturally here comes Becky Lynch through the crowd to stand with the faces and kick off the brawl. We get a brawl for a while, and Charlotte has to moonsault onto everyone, and by “onto” I mean misses almost everyone but everyone sells anyway. Iyo and Charlotte stare off as the last two standing then awkwardly brawl a bit more and everyone keeps throwing hands as the show ends.