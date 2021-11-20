Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 11.19.21  

Well, this is the go home show for Survivor Series and the last chance for WWE to try and sell you on that event. So expect Roman Reigns related shenanigans, last week the Tribal Chief put a beating on King Xavier Woods and stole his crown so I imagine there will be fall out from that to try and set up Roman Reigns vs. Big E at Survivor Series. We’re also going to have a Fatal 4-Way match when the returning Sheamus, Cesaro, Jinder Mahal, and Ricochet will battle it out for the final spot on the Smackdown Survivor Series team. We’re also getting a match between Shotzi and Sasha Banks, I’m sure Charlotte Flair will talk, and there’s a decent chance Sonya Deville will continue her heel persona. Alright, let’s get to the action.

The Usos are in the ring with a throne and the other vestiges of the King of the Ring. They tell Big E that they sent him a message, and come Sunday they’ll send one to RKBro too. Tonight we’re going to see the One True King, the Head of the Table, the Tribal Chief, the Tribal King, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. That brings out Roman with Paul Heyman in tow. Roman takes enough time to allow commentary to run down the Survivor Series card, then enters the ring and poses with the title. Heyman gets a mic as Roman looks over the throne, scepter, cloak, and crown. Heyman is overwhelmed with emotion, and says this has been in the works all week and there’s no one in the history of WWE that deserves to be crowned King as much as Roman. He knows the distinction of King doesn’t belong to Xavier Woods, and it sure as hell will never belong to Brock Lesnar. It will never belong to someone like Big E, who will be smashed on Sunday by the Tribal King. Roman interrupts Heyman with a gesture, and Heyman hands him the mic. Roman asks whos idea this was, and some finger pointing results. This must be a joke, Roman doesn’t care about this stuff, he doesn’t need this crap to be acknowledged. Roman put in the work, all he has to do is demand it and then demands the crowd acknowledge him. The reason he took the crown last week was because he could.

That brings out Xavier Woods with a mic. Woods says those things Roman has with him belong to him, but those things don’t make a king. A king is being here to do good for the WWE Universe. Tell that to King Corbin. If Roman were a king then he’d have looked Woods in the eyes like a man this week and they could settle this. But since Roman doesn’t do that, he challenges Roman to come out here without the Wet Bandits and go face to face with Woods. Roman chuckles, and asks if Woods really doesn’t care about this stuff, then has Jey begin desecrating the royal vestments. Woods reiterates that clothes don’t make the man. The scepter is next and breaks in half. Roman asks again, this time Woods has no answer. Jimmy and Jey smash the throne next. Roman can see Woods is getting hot, and they set their sights on the crown next. Jey goes to smash it, but Roman demands it instead. Roman asks Woods again if he’s sure the crown doesn’t mean anything. Roman slowly sets the crown down, then fakes a stomp and draws Woods to the ring. The Usos jump Woods and beat him down in the corner. Roman wants Woods to understand, he’s the only King and doesn’t need props, then stomps on the crown and tears it up in Woods’ face. That was so gloriously douchey, I love that Roman’s ego is so fragile even a comical King Woods is perceived as a threat.

Commentary sets up the Fatal 4-Way, which is next after this break.

Woods staggers in the back and holds his broken crown as Kayla asks him about the future. Woods promises to be in the ring at the end of the night and Roman will accept his challenge. The Roman Empire wasn’t built in a day, but it will fall tonight.

Back to the ring for our first match.

Match #1 – Fatal 4-Way: Sheamus vs. Cesaro vs. Ricochet, vs. Jinder Mahal w/ Shanky

No face mask for Sheamus, he and Ricochet go at it while Mahal and Cesaro square off. Cesaro and Sheamus wind up face to face, Cesaro clotheslines Mahal then Sheamus clotheslines Cesaro. Sheamus does the Bar’s sign, then switches it to a thumbs down. Mahal kicks Ricochet down then Cesaro jumps Sheamus. Sheamus and Mahal attack Cesaro, Ricochet tries to fight them but Jinder winds up holding him in place so Sheamus can go a clubberin’ but Mahal school boys him for a 2 count. Mahal’s turn to get abused by Sheamus, Sheamus tosses him to the apron then hits a knee lift and gives him the chest clubbing blows. Cesaro in the ring and gets Sheamus for the Big Swing but Sheamus kicks him off. Ricochet flies in and drop kicks Sheamus down then hits a tilt a whirl headscissors to send Cesaro out of the ring. That sets everyone up for a massive dive, Ricochet springs off the top rope with a huge dive onto the pile and send us to break.

We come back as Cesaro and Ricochet battle on the top rope, Cesaro blocks a superplex then tries one of his own. Sheamus and Mahal wind up on the top rope in a different corner. Sheamus with a superplex to Mahal before Ricochet hits a top rope hurricanrana to Cesaro and everyone’s down. Ricochet gets caught in the corner by Sheamus but hits a tornado DDT then a standing Shooting Star Press but Mahal breaks up the pin. Mahal hoists Ricochet up for a fireman’s carry to gut buster. Cesaro in and grabs Mahal for a Big Swing, that goes on for a while before Cesaro locks up the Sharpshooter. Mahal moves to the rope but there’s not DQ in this match. Ricochet drop kicks Shanky away then kicks Cesaro in the chest a few times to break the hold. Enziguri from Ricochet, then Mahal tries the Khallas but Ricochet counters with a Codebreaker. Ricochet up top, the 630 connects but he runs into a Brogue Kick, Sheamus covers Mahal but Cesaro breaks up the pin. Cesaro and Sheamus start trading blows, Sheamus kicks Cesaro down and heads up top but flies into an uppercut. Cesaro wants the Neutralizer but Ridge Holland distracts him. Sheamus misses a Brogue kick, another distraction form Ridge and Sheamus lands the Brogue kick and pins Cesaro to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sheamus won

Rating: 3 stars

Wild little match, they made sure Ricochet and Cesaro got to get their stuff in despite being viewed as second class citizens.

Ridge and Sheamus celebrate together post match.

Kayla is in the back and interviews Jeff Hardy. Hardy notes he’s teamed with a ton of legends over the year, but never anyone like Drew McIntyre. He puts over Woods and Sheamus as well, everyone’s valuable except Happy Corbin. Corbin and Madcap Moss are here, so Moss can deliver “How does Jeff Hardy decide on his face paint? He asks himself what goes well with a red neck”. Adam Pearce takes issue with this, he wants Smackdown to win and then books Moss against Jeff Hardy one on one. Hardy gets a laugh out of that. After this break we’re getting a video package for Charlotte and Becky’s rivalry.

Sheamus and Ridge Holland walk in the back, Megyn shows up and asks them about stuff. Sheamus puts over Ridge Holland as someone who believes in him, he can’t believe he inspired Ridge Holland and hearing him put him over like that for a few weeks almost brings a tear to his eyes. Ridge reiterates he’d be bum fighting without Sheamus, and if anyone has a problem with what just happened they can find the two of them in the pub. Sheamus dons a hat and heads with Ridge to the bar.

The promised extensive hype package for Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch follows. That “Uh oh” tag line was still one of the dumbest things the writers have tried to tack onto a promo bit, God bless Becky taking the piss out of it like she did.

Aliyah heads to the ring, so does Naomi, they’ll be in tag team action after this break.

Baszler and Natalya are in the ring as we come back. We get a recap of last weeks action featuring these four women including Aliyah being removed from the Smackdown women’s team.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Naomi and Aliyah vs. Shayna Baszler and Natalya

Natalya and Aliyah start us off. Aliyah with some kicks and arm drags, then a headscissors takeover before both women tag out. Stereo Thesz presses from the faces as Naomi and Baszler start squaring off. Natalya tags in as Naomi avoids a Kirifuda Clutch. Naomi fights back for a few seconds, then Natalya with a lateral press and gets the fastest 3 count you’ll ever see.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Natalya and Shayna Baszler won

Rating: DUD

This stupidity needs direction and explanation badly, and as I’ve noted Sonya Deville doesn’t have the acting ability or personality to really pull his role off.

We get a video package for Bruno Sammartino, we’re really stretching for time tonight I guess. After that Jeff Hardy heads to the ring, he’ll take on Madcap Moss after this break.

Post break Sami Zayn rants about his conspiracy to Sonya Deville, she talks him down and has an idea for him. This Sunday is the 25th anniversary of The Rock’s debut and she’ll be hosting a 25 man battle royal where Zayn will be in and could win. The ref from our last match asks Sonya if she did a good job, Sonya does not associate with crooked refs and tells her to get lost. Seriously, this storyline is death for anyone’s interest.

Back to the ring, and here comes Madcap Moss. Hardy gets a mic and says if Corbin is going to be in the corner of Moss he might as well have backup as well. Here comes Drew McIntyre to even the proverbial odds.

Match #3: Jeff Hardy w/ Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss w/ Happy Corbin

Moss with a quick double leg then he lays in knees to the body. Hardy fights back with a jawbreaker, inverted Atomic drop then the double leg drop to the lower abdomen and a drop kick. Twist of Fate from Hardy, he heads up top but Corbin distracts him and Drew proceeds to abuse Corbin. Moss still crotches Hardy on top, drags him down but Hardy gets an Small Package for the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jeff Hardy won

Rating: DUD

Moss isn’t great in the ring, and this was overall way too short to matter.

Post match Drew hits a Claymore on Corbin, Hardy then Swanton Bombs Moss for good measure.

We get a recap of our opening segment and Woods’ challenge to Roman. Paul Heyman in the back on a phone, he’s jump scared by Kayla who asks him about Roman’s response. Heyman is tired of the false narrative the Roman needs people around him, he doesn’t need the Usos but he loves them. He doesn’t need Heyman, but he loves him the same way Kayla loves Heyman. So 48 hours before Roman beats Big E, Woods will get abused. If this doesn’t lead to a Big E appearance then what are we even doing?

Back to the ring, here’s Rick Boogs and his guitar to introduce Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura will be in singles action against Angel of Los Lotharios after this break.

Match #4: Shinsuke Nakamura w/ Rick Boogs vs. Angel w/ Humberto

Angel takes the pants off right away and goes after Nakamura with strikes. Chops from Angel but Nakamura fights back with kicks of his own to take over. Second rope jump from Nakamura is countered by a slightly awkward super kick from Angel. Angel misses a baseball slide and Nakamura drills him with a knee off the apron. Back in the ring but Humberto gets involved so Boogs heads over to gutwrench him around the ringside area. Nakamura with a Kinshasa and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Shinsuke Nakamura won

Rating: 1.5 stars

I’m sure we needed minutes of video on Charlotte and Becky rather than give these two decent workers more time to actually wrestle.

Cheap shot from Humberto but Los Lotharios immediately powder.

Sasha Banks and Shotzi are at gorilla, Shotzi isn’t going to ever forget how petty Banks is. Banks is tired of rookies trying to make their name are her expense. Sonya Deville is trying to placate both of them. Eventually one of them drops a “bitch” so we know they’re serious. Sonya expects them to shake hands after their match, I doubt that’ll happen.

Sasha Banks heads to the ring, her match with Shotzi will be up after this break.

Match #5: Shotzi vs. Sasha Banks

Shotzi is in the ring as we come back and get going. A lock up, because nothing sells hatred like a collar and elbow tie up. Banks grabs a side headlock but Shotzi yanks her down by the hair. Also, apparently Toni Storm will replace Aliyah on the Survivor Series team. We get shoving now, dueling hair pulls, then a question mark kick from Shotzi. Banks avoids a double chickenwing, and goes for the Three Amigos hitting all of them. Banks heads up top, but bails on the Frog Splash. Shotzi eats a knee from the arpon, then lands a knee to Banks. Shotzi misses a drop kick through the ropes, but avoids a Meteora and tosses Banks into the ring steps. Banks’ arm is stuck in the handhold for the ring steps and Shotzi kicks the steps a few times. That looked incredibly weak. Back into the ring and Shotzi gets a near fall. Banks gets an O’Connor Roll but is kicked out of the ring again. Shotzi after Banks, Banks lands a kick from the apron then hits a Meteora to send us to break.

We come back to Banks still in control. Shotzi goes after the arm of Banks with an arm breaker then a modified TKO into the knee for a 2 count. Banks rolls up Shotzi for 2, then drives her into the second turnbuckle. Running knee from Banks then she heads up top for a Meteora that gets a near fall. Banks takes her sweet time following up, and Shotzi is able to kick her bad arm then a sloppy as hell Shiranui for a near fall. Shotzi trash talks the downed Banks, but Banks fights back with a jawbreaker, then gets her arm hung up over the top rope and Shotzi drives her into the ringpost from the apron. They head out of the ring and then back into it, Shotzi up top and hits the Ball Pit but Banks heads out of the ring to avoid the pin. Shotzi retrieves Banks, back in the ring Banks is able to avoid another TKO for a modified Bank Statement and gets the tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sasha Banks won

Rating: 1.5 stars

That was sloppy, disjointed, poorly structured, not a good match. Post match Banks offers a handshake, Shotzi does so but Banks hits a Back Stabber because bitches be crazy. Sonya Deville is on the ramp and isn’t pleased. Banks tells her that she did shake hands.

Roman Reigns is in his locker room. He asks Heyman if it’s time, Heyman confirms that it is. Roman tells the Usos to stay behind and heads towards the ring. After this break Roman and Xavier Woods will have a confrontation.

A reminder that Xia Li is, allegedly, debuting soon. This time we get her origin story told via voice over and comic style artwork. The death of her father left her family vulnerable but even as a child she stood and fought back, she hates vultures and she is the protector. OK then.

Kayla is in the back to talk with Toni Storm. Toni notes how happy she is to represent Smackdown on Sunday, then we get a recap of her calling out Charlotte last week. She calls Charlotte obsessed with her match against Becky Lynch on Sunday, but that obsession will leave her vulnerable and once Charlotte’s ego fails after losing to Becky she’ll come after Toni. Toni isn’t afraid of Charlotte, and she’ll be here when Charlotte has to try and rebound from losing to Becky. That cues up Poochie to enter the frame. Charlotte promises that after she beats Becky then Toni is next, no title shot but she’ll get a match. Toni is overjoyed at this, it happened just like she thought it would.

To the ring, and here comes Xavier Woods. After this break we’ll get the confrontation between Roman and Woods.

Woods is in the ring as we come back, he’s got a mic and as King Woods asks Roman to the ring. Last week he hit the Limit Break elbow and hit it clean, then the Usos shows up and ruined their match. That means Roman, the Tribal Chief, on his own can’t beat Xavier Woods. He wants Roman to come down here and prove him wrong. Once again Roman takes his sweet time, but eventually his music does hit and he begins making his way to the ring with Heyman by his side. Heyman then calls the Usos down, but they don’t show up. Eventually they wind up tossed onto the entrance ramp and here comes Big E. Roman and Big E stare each other down along the length of the entrance ramp, then charge and start brawling. Big E tosses Roman into the ring steps and into the barricade. Roman sent into the ring and Woods and Big E start stomping him down. The Usos recover and head in but Jey eats a Big Ending then Jimmy takes one as well. Woods then dives onto the Usos on the outside but Roman takes out Big E with a Superman punch. Roman is livid, he sets for a Spear but Big E counters with a Big Ending attempt and Roman heads out after avoiding the move. Big E poses with his belt in the ring as Roman glares at him from the entrance ramp. That visual closes the show.