Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 4.14.23  

Hey there people, time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight seems a little lifeless on paper with almost nothing actually announced beyond Matt Riddle continuing to go after the Bloodline, LA Knight taking on Xavier Woods again, and the return of Shinsuke Nakamura. Rumor has it Nakamura is going to be feuding with Karrion Kross, so there’s that. Rhea Ripley needs her first title program, and while they’ve teased her and Raquel Rodriguez I think they’ll sit on that one for a little longer and Ripley probably runs over Zelina Vega. Speaking of Raquel, she and Liv Morgan are tag team champions without a program so that might get started this week, and if Riddle is here to take on the Bloodline in some capacity then it’s a good bet that tag team champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be here as well. Gunther is looking to continue his lengthy Intercontinental title reign and it looks like we’re getting him and Sheamus again if rumors about Drew McIntyre being a little unhappy with things are true. I’m not sad about those two squaring up as their matches are great, but the Brawling Brutes and Imperium have just been around each other a lot and some space might benefit both parties. Anyway that’s the preamble, such as it exists, so let’s get to the action.

Full video intro, then here comes Kevin Owens. Owens is followed quickly by Sami Zayn and the tag team champions head to the ring. That leads to a recap of last Smackdown and how the Bloodline continue to wage war against Owens and Zayn, plus Riddle’s return. Sami and Owens have mics, pretty loud “Sami” chant and I just wince in advance because we know Owens is going to turn on him at some point. Anyway Sami thanks the crowd, and reminds us that the tag team titles main evented WrestleMania for the first time ever, and how he and Owens closed the show as champions. For as amazing as that moment was they haven’t been able to process, because things just keep happening with the Bloodline and the upcoming WWE Draft, it’s a lot of uncertainty. Owens brings up the atmosphere of the Draft, but it doesn’t matter where they end up because they’re the undisputed WWE tag team champions and after all this hard work you’d better believe they’ll defend them with everything they’ve got. Speaking of defending the titles, we all know the Usos are coming for a rematch. Actually they’re here to interrupt, along with Solo Sikoa. Jimmy and Jey have mics and talk on the way to the ring. Jey and Jimmy can hear Sami and Owens, they remind us that they were champions for two years while Owens and Sami might be folding after two weeks. Sami reminds them that they’re reporting empty handed to Roman Reigns. Jimmy tells him to shut up, then mocks his voice, and says Owens is right that the Bloodline is more dangerous than ever, and stronger than ever. The Usos and Solo have all leveled up, so you better hear them when they tell you they’ll become nine time champions. Jey says the Bloodline is solid, and after they win the titles back Sami is going to stab Owens this time, just like Sami backstabbed the Bloodline. Sami wishes he was as good at anything as Jey is at lying to himself. They can pretend things are fine, that Roman is cool and that Solo wasn’t ready to drop Jey last week, well that’s fine. Sami knows they didn’t come out here just to talk. Jey says that’s right. The Bloodline surround the ring but here comes Matt Riddle to pick a fight with Solo and even the odds. We get a brawl between all six men while in the ring Riddle avoids a Samoan Spike and wipes out Solo with a couple of Final Flash knees but Jimmy and Jey pull Solo away from a potential Floating Bro and everyone engages in a stare down. Decent opening segment, keeping some heat on these teams is a good idea, but we are entering pretty repetitive territory here though Riddle makes for a decent addition to the group.

That sends us to break.

Post break Adam Pearce talks with a ref and says to inform Riddle and Solo that they’ll be our main event tonight. Another Bloodline schmoz incoming, but Riddle and Solo have decent chemistry.

A highlight of various social media videos and whatnot between LA Knight and Xavier Woods. That does lead us into that match.

Match #1: Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight

Knight plays with the crowd a bit, they’re definitely into him. Side headlock from Knight, then he hits a shoulder block. Woods hits a dropkick then plays with the crowd. Now Woods grabs a side headlock, he turns it into a takeover but Knight moves to his feet quickly then Woods flips out of a back suplex then runs into a back elbow from Knight. Russian leg sweep from Woods sends Knight out of the ring then Woods dives onto him. Knight avoids a follow up dive and slams Woods into the ring apron then posts him to send us to break.

We come back to Woods back in control but he misses a corner splash and Knight hits a neckbreaker for 2. Woods fights back with a jawbreaker, then a Booker T style side kick. Some rope running then Woods lands a flying forearm but he can’t quite find the three count. Knight ducks another kick and hits a DDT for a near fall. Woods blocks a suplex attempt, but Knight clubs him down then stares around. Knight tries to suplex Woods out of the ring, but Woods counters by draping Knight over the top rope then hits a diving dropkick to the back of the head. Now Woods up top, leg drop connects but Knight grabs the ropes to break the pin at 2. Woods lands a kick but runs into a slam from Knight who follows up with an elbow drop. BFT attempt but Woods avoids it and Knight tries a roll up with the tights but the ref sees it and wont count, then as Knight argues with the ref Woods hits a roll up with the tights, the ref doesn’t see the cheating and it gets the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Xavier Woods won

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Good match, it’s just a shame that Knight can’t seem to build any kind of momentum despite how much crowds react to him. I’m also not sure what we’re doing with Woods at this point, but unless there are actually plans for him they’re booking this thing totally backwards.

That sends us to break.

The Draft will begin in 2 weeks on Smackdown, then continue on the next RAW. Be excited. Or don’t, I don’t care.

In the back Xavier Woods plays his trombone and interrupts Imperium talking. Ludwig Kaiser tells him off, but he keeps doing it and Gunther restrains Kaiser. Gunther says if Woods wants his attention then approach him in a respectful manner, but since Woods is a goof he’ll beat the respect into him. Woods has never had a shot at the IC title and since he might get drafted away from Smackdown he’s very willing to take on Gunther. A moment of silence for Woods and his ability to play the trombone, because Gunther is going to chop his lungs out.

Next, a recap of Solo Sikoa putting Matt Riddle on the shelf back in December.

In the back Sami talks with Riddle, and Sami warns Riddle about Solo and recaps everything we just had recapped. Sami feels bad as people around him keep getting hurt. Owens objects to the “be careful” advice and Owens fires Riddle up to be violent. Riddle appreciates their advice, but he knows he can only control his stuff, and he’s prepared tonight and will inflict a ton of pain on Solo tonight.

Kayla is at gorilla and talks with Damien Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio. Ripley objects to Zelina Vega’s name being brought up, and Priest says Santos Escobar can go but he can’t choose friends. Priest will address the stuff with Bad Bunny in the ring, then all three of them head out.

The three members of Judgement Day head to the ring and Priest gets a mic. Priest reminds us of Backlash and the location, plus the host being his friend Bad Bunny. He tells Bunny that if he wants to show up and attend, then cool. But if Bunny gets involved with Judgement Day again, we all know what will happen. Another recap, this time of Bunny punching out Dom before Priest used South of Heaven to put him through a table. Priest knows that was bad, but wants us to watch it again in slow motion. Before Priest can say anything else here comes Zelina Vega to distract Rhea Ripley and other LWO members jump Priest and Dom from behind to get one up on Judgement Day. That sends us to break just ahead of our next match.

Match #2: Damien Priest w/ Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar w/ Zelina Vega, Cruz del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde

We come back to Escobar avoiding a corner attack then landing a crossbody. Escobar clotheslines Priest out of the ring then tries a suicide dive but Priest moves and Escobar pauses. Priest lands a right hand when Escobar tried to jump at him off the apron. Back in the ring Priest hits a corner splash then a Falcon Arrow for a 2 count. Escobar tries to fire up with chops, Priest kicks him a few times but misses a clothesline and Escobar unloads with more chops then hits a dropkick for a 2 count. Knees from Escobar in the corner, then he does it again. 10 punch in the corner from Escobar, he only gets 9 before Priest fights him off and lands a superkick to send Escobar out of the ring. Priest follows and jumps off the ring steps to floor Escobar as we head to break.

Priest hits a Flatliner as we come back then goes to a surfboard to slow things down. Escobar fights to his feet and hits a jawbreaker but runs into a corner boot. Priest climbs the ropes and pulls Escobar up there with him, but Escobar fights back with punches then hits an avalanche hurricanrana and both men are down. A cover from Escobar but only 2. They start trading punches, then Priest lands a series of kicks but he turns into a knee from Escobar then Escobar fires up with elbow strikes and a rana. Escobar lands a kick from the apron then a moonsault press for a 2 count. Priest gets some help from Dom to avoid a Phantom Driver as Ripley distracts the ref. That means things break down on the outside, Priest has to save Dom but Escobar wipes out Priest with a suicide dive. Back in the ring Ripley ties up Escobar, that sets up Vega hitting a rana on Ripley to send her into the barricade. Priest hits a tornado kick then South of Heaven and picks up the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Damien Priest won

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Priest and Escobar can both go so the action was fine enough. People have complained, not unfairly, that the Bloodline matches are becoming too predictable and formulaic in their finishes and that same criticism should be leveled at Judgement Day.

Post match Priest goes to chokeslam Escobar through the announce table but Rey Mysterio’s music hits then Rey flies in from the crowd to takeout Priest. Dom and Rey start fighting in the ring now, Rey sets up a 619 but Ripley and Priest pull Dom out of the way.

In the back Paul Heyman says Riddle didn’t just embarrass Solo Sikoa, he embarrassed the Usos, Afa, Sika, the memory of Yokozuna, and he’s sure Umaga is turning over in his grave, and they insult the Tribal Chief. Solo puts a hand on Heyman and he stops, Solo says to tell Roman that he’s got this.

Back to the ring and here come our women’s tag team champions, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. They’ll be hosting their title celebration after this break.

We come back to a recap of Liv and Raquel winning the titles on Monday and Trish Stratus turning on Becky Lynch. I mean, if you team up with Trish at this point you’re just asking for it because we all know her history. Back to live and the new champions are both happy in the ring as pyro goes off. Both of them get mics and Liv is so happy to be here as champion. Raquel tries to suck up to the crowd, not very successful, but Raquel wants to thank Liv for sacrificing her body so Raquel can use her as a weapon. Liv promises to always allow Raquel to throw her into people. Neither expected their journey to get here, and this is interrupted by Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. Sonya loses her place in the script but remembers to insult Raquel and Liv’s intelligence, then goes for cheap heat to fill the awkward silence. Sonya wants to know how they became champions by not beating the actual champions, and wasn’t it convenient that Lita got hurt. Green says it was Adam Pearce who allowed this miscarriage of justice. Green and Sonya want to air their grievances, and they’re getting the “what?” treatment. Sonya and Green want a shot at the belts, Liv is willing to give them the first shot at their belts, then Liv and Raquel jump them. Green has to pull Sonya away from an ObLIVion and the champs stand tall. Those injuries to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler really threw a spanner into the works didn’t they?

After this break Nakamura returns. Such a shame there’s no Pat McAfee on commentary for this moment.

Post break and here comes Shinsuke Nakamura with his first theme back in place. In the back Emma hypes up Madcap Moss, he’s the offering for Nakamura’s return.

Match #3: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Madcap Moss w/ Emma

Moss jumps Nakamura at the bell, he tries a fall away slam but there’s an issue on the counter and Moss drops Nakamura on his head and Nakamura seems a little loopy. Nakamura fires up with kicks, a “come on” and then more kicks to Moss as he seems to be back. Sliding German suplex from Nakamura, then a second rope knee strike. Nakamura wants the Kinshasa, hits it and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Shinsuke Nakamura won

Rating: Cushaw squash

Thoughts: Delicious squash. Hopefully Nakamura wasn’t actually rattled by that botch, and it’s nice to see Nakamura back in action.

Post match Moss tries to attack Nakamura but Nakamura counters into a flying armbar and Moss runs away with his tail between his legs. In the back Scarlett with a tarot reading indicating Nakamura, and Karrion Kross warns Nakamura “tick tock”.

Riddle warms up in the back, after this break we’ll get our main event entrances.

In the back the Viking Raiders attack Braun Strowman and Ricochet, they slam some set pieces into Strowman then Ragnarok Ricochet through a table. Can’t wait for the Raiders to lose every match but have a few moments like this to “keep their heat”.

To the ring, and here comes Matt Riddle. Our CGI animals this week are rhinoceroses. After everyone has reached the ring Paul Heyman has a mic and introduces himself. Heyman has an announcement to make, he just talked with our Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and he’s authorized Heyman to inform everyone that he’s set in two weeks the tag team title rematch between the Usos and Sami Owens. And by the way, here’s a guarantee from Heyamn, they’ll lose those titles because the Tribal Chief is losing his patience with “the two of you” but he definitely directed that last bit at Jimmy and Jey. Anyway that sends us to break.

Back from break and commentary runs down what’s happening next week.

Match #4: Solo Sikoa w/ Paul Heyman and The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) vs. Matt Riddle w/ Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Riddle goes right after Solo with elbows and kicks before Solo shoves him off. Riddle jumps for a kimura, but Solo’s too strong at the moment and counters into a scoop slam but he’s selling the arm. Sleeper attack from Riddle, Solo is unable to get out of the blocks here until finally slamming free of the Sleeper. Another Sleeper from Riddle, Solo pulls him off over the top but then runs into a kick. Right hand from Solo finally stops the offensive momentum of Riddle. Solo follows up with headbutts then a chop in the corner. Riddle with elbows now, then Jimmy distracts the ref and Jey trips Riddle. That nearly leads to a brawl ringside, and the ref ejects both teams to prevent chaos from breaking out. Back in the ring Riddle with a School Boy for 2 but Solo then hits a Samoan Drop to send us to break.

Solo with a cover for 2 as we come back. The dreaded nerve hold from Solo, that’ll slow things down. Riddle fires up and they start trading strikes with Solo dropping him with a right hand. Riddle avoids a Stinger Splash, that wound up being awkwardly timed, and Riddle unloads with a series of kicks. Corner offense from Riddle now then an exploder suplex out of the corner. Solo avoids a PK, then blocks a senton with his knees. Whisper in the Wind from Riddle gets a 2 count. The Usos are now returning to the ringside area through the crowd, and Sami and Owens return down the ramp and the two teams start brawling. In the ring Riddle lands a head kick, he thinks about going up top but instead hits a Floating Bro onto Jimmy and Jey to help out Sami and Owens. That allows Solo to recover though and he kicks Riddle down then hits a Samoan Spike to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Solo Sikoa won

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Decent match, I’d love to see a rematch when they could get out of second gear. Solo’s been very protected and that remains true here.

Post match Solo hits a Spinning Solo onto the announce table, which doesn’t break so he just tips the table over onto Riddle. Sami and Owens come over to help Riddle out from under the table while the Bloodline stands tall in the ring.