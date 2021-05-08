Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 5.07.21  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to another Friday night which means another episode of WWE Smackdown. I’m Robert Winfree, my apologies for not being here last week but I was traveling for my father’s wedding. And of course I missed maybe the best match WWE has put on free TV in months if not years as well as Roman finally getting a long overdue music upgrade. Ah well, maybe this week will be good too? We’ll probably get more movement on the Intercontinental title picture, Bayley will almost certainly continue antagonizing Bianca Belair, and we’ll try to see what the Smackdown landscape looks like without Daniel Bryan while Cesaro continues to pursue a title shot against Roman Reigns. I’m also sure we’ll get the never ending interactions between the Street Profits and Dirty Dawgs to continue, because the tag team scene is a near wasteland on Smackdown. Anyway will all that in mind let’s see what WWE Smackdown has in store for this week.

Oh right, I forgot this was a throwback edition. Sadly they did not bust out the big fist set piece. We actually get some history of Smackdown opening the show, including a recap of the first Smackdown main event when Triple H retained the title against The Rock. Then the new music of Roman Reigns hits. I think it could have been refined a bit more, but overall it’s a significant improvement over his old music.

Roman and his usual retinue are here to walk slowly towards the ring. He’s considerate enough to take just enough time for a nice video recap of him beating and banishing Daniel Bryan last week. Wait, I lied, he only made it to the ring steps. They finally get into the ring. Heyman is here to eulogize the career of Daniel Bryan, which warrants a ten bell salute. But not with the time keeper, Heyman actually makes the “ding” sounds with this wonderful shit eating grin on his face while Roman struggles to keep a straight face. Roman gets the mic from Heyman, and says that unlike Daniel Bryan he’s a man of his word. He put everything on his back and carried it, something worthy of acknowledgement, thanks, and celebration. He always gives everyone what they want, including Daniel Bryan. Bryan didn’t want to be here, so he smashed him, pinned him, and got rid of him. Because if Bryan wanted to be here all he had to do was acknowledge Roman, but since he wouldn’t they got rid of him. And now they’ve replaced him with the returning Jimmy Uso. Jey and Jimmy embrace, then Jimmy gives hugs to both Roman and Heyman. The music of Cesaro cuts this celebration short. Cesaro takes issue with Roman claiming to have replaced Bryan, because you can never replace Daniel Bryan. But mostly Cesaro doesn’t have time for Roman tonight, he’s got Rollins to focus on, and speak of the devil here’s Rollins with a Pearl Harbor job. Rollins and Cesaro brawl until they’re pulled apart by officials, and here comes Teddy freaking Long. Tag Team Match Playa? Teddy is here, and with the power granted to him by Adam Pearce, he says if Cesaro beats Rollins tonight he’ll get his title match at WrestleMania Backlash, holla holla holla. Roman cheap shots Cesaro, Rollins then tosses Cesaro into the steel steps. They fight into the ring, and that match will start right after the break. I don’t have enough good words for Roman and Heyman and the work they did here.

Match #1: Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

We come back as the match starts. Rollins jumps Cesaro right at the bell and looks to take over. Also both Uso’s are still ringside. Slingblade from Rollins for a near fall. Diving knee from Rollins gets another 2 count. Cesaro gets dumped out of the ring, Rollins follows him and tosses him around the ringside area. Back in the ring now, and Cesaro fights back with strikes. Rollins avoids a military press and kicks the leg of Cesaro to cut him off. Rollins tries a suplex but Cesaro dead lift counters and hits a suplex. Good Lord that man is strong. Uppercuts from Cesaro, he’s running wild now with the running uppercuts in the corner then the running discus lariat (Brodie-line?) for a near fall. Cesaro wants the swing, Rollins avoids it then counters a Neutralizer and gets into the ropes. Rollins sends Cesaro to the apron, Cesaro up top but here’s Jey to distract him and Rollins jumps up then hits a superplex into the Falcon Arrow for a near fall. That sends us to break.

We come back to both men trading roll ups while Cesaro looks for a Sharpshooter. Cesaro gets the Sharpshooter locked in, Rollins desperately crawls to the ropes and Cesaro switches to a Crossface, but Rollins fights up and hits a roaring elbow to the back of the head. That nice little misdirection kick to the back of the head from Rollins gets a near fall. Rollins sets for the Blackout stomp but Cesaro counters, sets Rollins on the top rope then tries a gutwrench suplex but Rollins counters into a bucklebomb, and Cesaro bounces off the buckles and levels Rollins with a lariat and both men are down. They start trading punches and uppercuts, Cesaro is getting the better of things, but Rollins monkey flips him out of the ring. Jimmy distracts the ref, but Rollins intercepts Jey saying he’s not Roman and doesn’t need his help. Rollins shoves Jey and yells at him, which leads to Jimmy super kicking Rollins behind the refs back. Cesaro dives onto Jimmy, tosses Rollins back in and plants him with a Neutralizer to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Cesaro won

Rating: 3 stars

OK, I really like that ending. Rollins’ ego gets in the way of potential victory but Cesaro still won on his own merit. Jey warns Jimmy that Jimmy messed up as they head to the back and we go to commercial.

We come back, with a recap of what just happened. In the back Rollins is talking with Roman, complaining about Jimmy costing him his match. He wants to know if he should be pissed at Jimmy or Roman. Roman says yes Jimmy screwed Rollins, but Rollins losing screwed Roman so now Roman has to deal with Rollins loose ends, but he’ll handle that and Jimmy. Rollins says they’re cool, but if Roman doesn’t handle it then he will.

Our next little throwback moment is the supermarket brawl between Steve Austin and Booker T. That was a great comic segment.

In the back Teddy talks with Sonya Deville, she’s grateful he’s here to help out. Sami Zayn is here, he says it’s great someone outside the establishment is here and tries to sell Teddy on his conspiracy. Sami wants a one on one match for the IC title, instead tries to give Sami a one on one match with Da Undertaka! They laugh it off, then he makes a 10 man tag team match, Sami will team with Apollo Crews, Chad Gable, Otis, and King Booker, wait, King Corbin. On the other side will be Big E, Nakamura, the Street Profits, and Kevin Owens. Then he tries to get Sami to dance with him.

Jimmy is brought to talk with Roman, Roman says Jimmy isn’t even here for 1 hour and he screwed things up. He gave Jimmy an opportunity, and he blew it. Roman and Jey had a good thing going, and Roman doesn’t want to clean up Jimmy’s mistakes. Jimmy says Roman wont talk to him like he talks to Jey, and that he’s no one’s bitch then walks off. Roman tells Jey he better handle that as we head to break.

We come back to the Riott Squad in the ring.

Match #2: Ruby Riott w/ Liv Morgan vs. Carmella

The tie up, Carmella then avoids Riott and moon walks. Riott with a shoulder block, they run the ropes and Riott lands a body kick but gets slammed by Carmella. Carmella talks trash, but gets sent into the turnbuckles. Riott goes to work on the arm, hits an STO for a near fall. Riott up top, but Carmella catches her with a kick then a super kick to the face, covers but she’s using the ropes and the ref breaks that up. An exchange of roll ups ends with Carmella getting the Code of Silence to force the tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Carmella won

Rating: 1.5 stars

Well that existed. Mostly rehab for Carmella as they might want to position her as a mostly lame duck challenger to Belair after Bayley.

Speaking of Bayley, here she comes, she’ll do some condescending heel schtick about women’s champions after the break.

We’re back, and get a reminder of the time Brock Lesnar and Big Show collapsed the ring. I vividly remember watching that match live, genuinely amazing moment. Anyway Bayley is in the ring with a mic. To be in a WWE ring you have to be a superstar, but even superstars aren’t always great champions. She knows a little something about that with her record setting Smackdown Women’s title reign. But she’s here to pay tribute to her fellow champions, she’s struggling a bit here with this promo for some reason. She wants us to remember some of the past women. Alundra Blayze who held the title for 3 years, Jacqueline who was the only woman to hold the Cruiserweight title, Lita, Trish Stratus, Ivory, Beth Phoenix, Molly Holly, and last but not least Bianca Belair. Bayley says Belair is naïve, unaware of what the world has in store for her. She’ll not only be Belair’s first challenger, but her last and promises to show the Universe that she was right about Belair all along. That brings out Belair. Belair wonders why Bayley can’t just let her be champion, but like it or not she’s living her best life which will only get better after WrestleMania Backlash. It’s Belair’s confidence that bothers Bayley, because that’s what empowers her and all of her fans. Belair says she’s on her way to being the longest reigning champion. Bayley starts laughing, tries to cheap shot Belair but Belair avoids her and starts laying in shoulder strikes then stomps in the corner. Drop kick from Belair, but Bayley kicks the leg and grabs one of Belair’s dangly ear rings and tosses her around by them. Bayley hits the Rose Plant to leave Belair laying and heads out.

In the back Jimmy Uso paces, and Jey walks up to him. The brothers argue, Jimmy thinks Jey is Roman’s bitch. It used to be the two of them. Jey reminds Jimmy that everything Roman does benefits the family, Jimmy disagrees and says Roman doesn’t appreciate Jey but Jimmy is happy to tell him he needs him. Jimmy pitches the two of them going after the tag belts, them being champions while Roman holds the big belt would represent the family. Jey doesn’t seem overly moved.

Back to the ring, Rey Mysterio makes his entrance and will battle Dolph Ziggler after this break.

Throwback clip to Cena’s debut. Who’d have thought that man would become the defining face of two different eras of WWE content?

Ziggler talks his way to the ring, telling Dominik that he doesn’t belong here. Dominik is just a hanger on, throws a few more insults his way. Ziggler does the “Oh, you’re gonna cry?” bit. Dominik lobbies to take Rey’s spot in the match and gets it. OK then.

Match #3: Dominik Mysterio w/ Rey vs. Dolph Ziggler w/ Robert Roode

Ziggler plays around, Dominik stands up to him and eats a slap. They run the ropes, Dominik then lands a slap and a drop kick which leads to Ziggler heading out. Dominik to the apron where Ziggler sweeps his legs then hits a scoop slam on the floor. Back into the ring, Dominik fights back but Ziggler drops him with a right. Neckbreaker from Ziggler but the one foot cover only gets a 1 count. More strikes from Ziggler along with trash talk, and another scoop slam. Ziggler says this is real, well to him at least, but when he goes for a suplex Dominik counters into a small package and gets a 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dominik Mysterio won

Rating: 1 star

More angle than match.

In the back Kayla talks with Reginald, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Reginald says there’s nothing worse than a sour taste in his mouth, and last week that’s what he got. He puts over Jax and Baszler, who will break the bodies of Natalya and Tamina soon. Tonight though he’ll break Tamina’s spirit, then drink spirits to get the sour taste of Tamina out of his mouth. That match will be coming up after the break.

Back from break, Heyman walks to the sitting Roman. Roman tells Heyman to bring him his cousin, Heyman asks which one which draws a great look. Heyman heads off saying he understands.

Match #4: Reginald w/ Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Tamina w/ Natalya

Reginald is still in his suit. He takes off his jacket revealing a shirt with Jax and Baszler on it. Reginald then avoids a super kick with a back flip. Some more acrobatics from Reginald to annoy Tamina while he avoids her offense. Eventually Tamina grabs his hair, but can’t land a throw, though Reginald does wind up in the corner. Tamina catches Reginald again, throws him into a corner but doesn’t follow up. Reginald climbs the ropes, gets on the ring post then jumps over a climbing Tamina, but he spends too much time dancing and eats a super kick. Tamina up top, Superfly Splash attempt but Baszler tosses her off the ropes while Jax saves Reginald.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tamina won via Disqualification

Rating: DUD

We get a brawl post match, Natalya eats a knee assisted sidewalk slam, then Tamina gets a beat down. Baszler with her stomp to the arm, then sends Tamina out of the ring where Jax hits her with a Samoan Drop into the barricade. The heels head out, as we’re reminded there will be a tag team title match next week.

Apollo Crews stands with the group of heels for the 10 man tag match. He talks, putting over the brutality of King Corbin, the might of Otis, and my feed stutters so I miss what I assume was a joke at the expense of Sami Zayn. Ah well, that match will be coming up soon after this break.

Match #5 – 10 Man Tag Team Match: Big E, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, and the Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Chad Gable, Otis, King Corbin, Apollo Crews, and Sami “What that? That’s just a birthmark” Zayn w/ Commande Azeez

Dawkins and Gable start us off. They wrestle on the mat with Dawkins holding his own, then tagging Ford. Gable cheap shots Ford and tags in Crews. Crews mocks Big E, Sami with a blind tag and starts working Ford. Sami falls victim to a Ford drop kick, then Big E tags in. Sami tags in Corbin against Corbin’s wishes. Corbin and Big E circle, then tie up and Big E gets a side headlock then can’t take Corbin down with a shoulder block and Corbin levels him with a clothesline. Corbin runs the ropes, but runs into a back elbow. Big E gets tossed into the heel corner where he gets cheap shotted by Sami. That’ll draw the ire of Owens, and everything breaks down into a brawl. Owens with a frog splash off the apron to Sami on the floor. Everyone keeps brawling as we head to commercial.

We come back to Otis working over Owens in the ring. Owens fights back to his feet but runs into a body blow. Otis trash talks then hits an avalanche to Owens in the heel corner. Crews tags in, but Owens fights back, looks for the Stunner but has to settle for an inverted atomic drop then an enziguri. Both men are down, Gable messes with Big E on the outside and baits him into an Otis clothesline. Crews eats a wheel kick from Owens, then Owens tags in Nakamura. Nakamura runs wild on everyone, Sami gets a tag and eats more blows. Slingshot German from Nakamura to Sami, then a flying kick from the second rope and Corbin has to break up the pin attempt. Big E starts tossing the heels around now, Crews hits him with a German but Owens drops Crews with a Stunner. Otis drags out Owens, and eats a couple of super kicks before Gable hits Ownes with a German on the floor. Dawkins and Otis fight, then Ford flies onto Otis in a dangerous spot. Back in the ring Sami eats a Kinsasha but Corbin blind tags, sneaks in and hits Nakamura with the End of Days to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The heels won

Rating: 2 stars

Slightly generous rating, this was every bit the car crash you’d expect. I hope Otis is alright, it looked like Ford’s leg cracked him right in the head.

In the back Roman talks with Jey. He talks about the responsibility he’s given Jey and how Jey has stepped up to represent the family. Roman loves Jey and Jimmy, he wants to give Jimmy the same opportunities he gave Jey but he needs to know where Jimmy stands. They’ll find out after this break.

Final throwback clip is Eddie Guerrero playing around with Vince McMahon in the low rider. I miss Eddie man.

Roman, Jey, and Heyman are in the ring as we come back. Heyman hands Roman a mic. Roman says this is not how he envisioned the night going, he wanted to bring Jimmy back in, and here comes Jimmy to interrupt Roman. Jimmy has a mic as he gets into the ring. Jimmy asks Jey where he stands, and brings up the I Quit match Jey had with Roman. Jey wouldn’t quit until Roman brought Jimmy into things. Jimmy knows Jey loves him, and then gives a video recap of that Hell in a Cell I Quit match between Roman and Jey. That was an incredibly well booked match. Jey is giving Roman some serious side eye as we come back to live. Jimmy says if it were him he’d have never quit to Roman no matter what. Roman smirks at that. Roman asks if that’s what this is about, if Jimmy is still stuck on the past. He and Jey have moved forward from that. Roman wont go back and forth with Jimmy, it’s simple, you fall in line, and acknowledge him or take your ass home. And go back to watching on TV with his kids while the Tribal Chief and THE Uso run things. Jimmy drops his mic, heads out of the ring and gets all tense on the ramp. He seems to be thinking things over, and Roman sends Jey out to talk to him. Jey says if Jimmy plays along they can do their thing. Cesaro jumps Roman from behind in the ring, Jimmy stops Jey for a moment which lets Cesaro clobber Jey with a clothesline. Jimmy sees Cesaro taking out Jey and gets involved in things. Cesaro takes out Jimmy with a Swiss Death, Neutralizes Jey, and then plants Roman with a Neutralizer as well. Holy crap, I did not expect them to let Cesaro stand that tall here, but it was absolutely necessary as he was in danger of becoming an afterthought the more time they dedicated to the dynamic between Roman, Jey, and Jimmy. Cesaro heads up the entrance ramp celebrating as the show ends.