Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review (5.28.21)  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Another Friday, another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’re starting our build for Hell in a Cell, which is just 3 episodes away after tonight so we better get some kind of story direction going soon. Especially if we’re going to get anything remotely worthy of the Hell in a Cell style match. Tonight the Uso brothers will allegedly reunite to take on the Street Profits, but given the general direction the Bloodline story is going I tend to think Jey either no shows or turns on Jimmy. If Jimmy and Jey square off that does leave the Universal title and Roman Reigns without an opponent, but I imagine Jimmy and Roman will be the title program going into Hell in a Cell, it was one year ago that Roman made Jey quit by choking out Jimmy. Speaking of tag teams, we’ve got a tag team title match as the Dirty Dawgs, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode get their rematch against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Aleister Black returned last week and cost Big E the IC title so we can look forward to the Dark Father squaring off against the Powerhouse of Positivity. Bayley and Bianca Belair will probably continue their feud, but that’s been relatively lifeless thus far. Anyway, let’s get into the action.

In the back Jimmy is trying to pump Jey up for their tag team match, when Roman walks up. Heyman says “gentlemen” but Roman looks at him and he backs off. Roman asks if they’re ready for tonight, and then asks what Jimmy’s intentions are. Jimmy says the end game is to win, they want gold for the whole family, and he can’t wait. Roman says he’s happy for them and wishes Jimmy good luck. Jimmy heads out, Roman looks at Jey and tells them they’re gonna need the good luck. Jey seems off, Roman asks what’s wrong and if Jimmy is talking for him now. Jey says even though he’s teaming with Jimmy tonight he’s with Roman, Roman says maybe he should tell Jimmy that. That leads to a sad Jey walking off camera. Roman silencing Heyman with a look and Heyman’s reaction was great.

We head to the ring for our first match. The Profits head to the ring, and will talk. Ford says it’s Friday in the Thunderdome, but all week they’ve been feeling it. Because tonight is a night like no other, a clash of titans when the Profits take on the Uso’s. Some mockery follows. But all jokes aside when the Street Profits got the challenge from the Uso’s they were flattered, because of all the teams on Smackdown they chose them. The Profits have been down since day one, and revisit some past presentations of the Uso brothers. But come to think of it, that’s not who they’ll be facing tonight. Jimmy’s been out for a full year and Jey is donating his headspace to Roman Reigns and Roman is looking to annex Jimmy next. That’ll bring out the Uso’s.

Jimmy gets a mic, because we can’t just start a wrestling show with a wrestling match. Ford is surprised they showed up, and Jimmy and Jey comment on the bad jokes. It doesn’t matter how long Jimmy has been on the shelf, the best tag team in the business is back. In case you forgot this is a real tag team, 6 time tag team champions, back to back tag team of the year. And if you bring up Roman again, Jey will drop you where you stand. This is family business, and now Jimmy and Jey have to get them. This isn’t a dream match, it’s a nightmare. Dawkins wants to know if they think the Profits are stepping stones, because the Uso’s used to run the division, but they Profits do now. Jey says they’re about to drop bricks, and welcome to the Uso penitentiary. We head to break, and will come back with the match.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. The Uso’s (Jimmy and Jey Uso)

The match begins when we come back, Jimmy and Dawkins getting us started. They tie up, hit the corner and then hit the ropes with Dawkins dropping Jimmy with a shoulder block. More rope running, and Dawkins shoulder blocks Jimmy again then tags in Ford and helps him moonsault onto Jimmy. Jimmy moves back to the corner and tags in Jey. Jey and Ford circle then Jey starts laying in strikes. Ford out of the corner and hits an arm drag. Some trash talk from Ford to Jimmy as he works the arm. Dawkins back in and they hit a double back suplex for a near fall. Jey drives Dawkins into the corner, tags in Jimmy and Jimmy gets a corner splash over Jey to take over. Jumping headbutt from Jimmy, then he lays in chops. Dawkins kicks the bad leg of Jimmy, then hits an arm drag. Jimmy drives Dawkins into the corner, and Jey’s back in with strikes. Headbutt from Jey, Jimmy back in and they’re working to keep Dawkins isolated. Dawkins arm drags Jimmy and tags in Ford. Drop kick from Ford, then one for Jey as Jey came in. The Profits double clothesline the Uso’s out of the ring then send Jey into the time keepers area and toss Jimmy over the announce table as we head to break.

We come back with Jimmy getting worked over. Ford gets tripped by Jey after a blind tag from Jey, Jey tosses Ford into the barricade. Jey tosses Ford back into the barricade and trash talks the downed Ford. Back into the ring Jey hits a back suplex. Jimmy tags back in, and they hit an assisted double ax handle. In the back Roman and Heyman are watching the match. Jimmy starts working a chin lock, Ford fights back up but can’t get a tag and is dropped with a snap suplex. Jey tags in and they hit a wishbone splitter. Ford fights back with body blows but is cut off by Jey. Jey’s working a tight chin lock, Ford fights back up but his punched down and Jimmy tags in. Ford fights out of the corner, he drops both men and hits an enziguri to drop Jey. Jimmy tries to stop the hot tag, but Ford clocks him with an enziguri too but Jey takes out Dawkins just seconds before a tag could be made. Jimmy hits a Samoan drop for a near fall as we head to break again.

We come back with Jey working for a superplex. Ford fights free but gets punched off the top rope to the apron. Ford hits a kick when Jey tries to drag him back in, climbs up top, jumps over Jey and we get a double clothesline spot. Dawkins is back on the apron, and Ford makes the hot tag. Jey cuts off Dawkins with a super kick then tags out, but Dawkins resumes running wild. Jimmy to the apron, lands a kick to the head of Dawkins. Jimmy tries to climb but gets cut off with a right hand. Ford comes in, jumps over the turnbuckle and onto Jey on the outside. Good Lord, that leap. Jimmy hits a super kick for a near fall. Dawkins in the corner, he explodes out of it with a shoulder block, hits the double underhook twisting neckbreaker but that just gets a near fall. Dawkins tries to hit it again, but Jimmy fights free but misses a couple of kicks and Ford tags in as Dawkins hits the Anointment. Ford wants From the Heavens but Jey drags Jimmy out of the way. Dawkins shoulder blocks Jey on the floor leaving Jimmy and Ford in the ring. Super kick from Jimmy to the kneeling Ford and he pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jimmy and Jey Uso won

Rating: 3 stars

Felt like they tried a little too hard for the epic feel down the stretch, but that was incredibly well done by two top tier tag teams.

In the back Megan interviews Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. They admit they had a bad strategy for Backlash, noting Rey’s paternal instinct kicked in after they attacked his kid. They almost felt like they were in a handicap match against just Rey. But they’ve been back in the lab figuring out what went wrong and they will once again become tag team champions.

Natalya and Tamina head to the ring, their match is up after the break.

Match #2 – Women’s Tag Team Title Match: (c) Natalya and Tamina vs. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott)

We come back to the match in progress as Riott and Morgan are working over Natalya. Corner avalanche from Morgan, then Riott tags in and they hit the assisted shoulder block to the gut. Natalya rights back but Riott keeps her in the corner and here comes Morgan. They double team Natalya for a bit but can’t keep her down for a pin. Riott back in and kicks the guts of Natalya then starts working a chin lock. Tamina isn’t on the apron, apparently she got attacked before the match began. Morgan tags back in but misses a double stomp atrack. Natalya stacks both of them looking for a double sharpshooter, Tamina back in and shoves Morgan into Riott and breaks up a pin. Tamina is tagged in, Riott attacks with elbows but Tamina clobbers her in the back of the head. Tamina up top, Natalya stops Morgan from getting involved. Riott up top with Tamina, Tamina headbutts her down, then hits the Superfly Splash to win as Morgan takes out Natalya on the floor.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tamina and Natalya retained the titles

Rating: 1.5 stars

Too short to be much more than this. I’m still surprised they’re going the face route with Nataly and Tamina.

In the back The Uso’s come up to Adam Pearce. Jimmy can see 7 time champions coming very soon, they want a tag team title shot next week. Pearce can do that, makes it official while Jey looks upset that they did this without consulting Roman.

Back to the ring, and here’s Bianca Belair for a non-title match. That match will be up next.

Kayla interviews Carmella in the Gorilla position. Carmella says Bayley is right, Belair won their match in shady fashion but good for her. Carmella runs down her resume, and says tonight she’s ending Belair’s happily ever after.

Match #3: Bianca Belair vs. Carmella

Bayley joins commentary, God help us all. Belair backs Carmella into the corner and unloads there for a bit. Carmella hangs Belair up on the top rope then hits a tilt a whirl headscissors take over. Belair out of the ring, and shoulder tackles a charging Carmella. Belair tries to military press Carmella, but has no extension though she does toss Carmella into the ring. Carmella rakes the eyes and hits a face buster on the apron to take over. Back elbows form Carmella in the corner. Carmella starts working a chin lock, Belair fights out with a backbreaker. Belair starts shouldering Carmella in the corner, Carmella fights back with back elbows then climbs to the top rope. Cross body from Carmella, Belair rolls through, picks her up and hits a fall away slam. Carmella avoids a corner rush and Belair posts herself, leading to Carmella getting a triangle choke over the top rope. They fight on the apron and Carmella hits a super kick for a near fall. Belair with a roll up, Carmella tries the Code of Silence then gets a super kick to the body. Belair avoids an X-Factor, hits the Kiss of Death and wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bianca Belair won

Rating: 2 stars

Slightly generous, there were some miscues but those two worked pretty well together all things considered. Bayley stands on the announce table and cackles.

In the back Rey and Dominik get interviewed by Megan. They have a game plan too, and Rey says teaming with his son is different as they feel each others pain. When they won the belts it was euphoric, and there’s on way they’ll lose tonight. They love each other. Aww, that’s sweet.

Back to the ring, and here’s Seth Rollins he’ll be doing something after the break.

Rollins has a mic, he’s not here to talk he’s here to fight. He calls out Cesaro, he wants to finish this right now. I’ve got a feeling Cesaro isn’t here. Rollins says he doesn’t have all night, he’s got a big party to later. No sign of Cesaro, and Rollins laughs because of course he knew Cesaro isn’t here after what he did last week. Cesaro isn’t here to ruin Rollins’ birthday. Wherever Cesaro may be he reminds him and everyone else why Cesaro isn’t here. That leads to a replay of last weeks beat down. Rollins says that might be difficult to watch but it isn’t the worst of it. His team has obtained (illegally) audio from Cesaro’s hospital room and this is our little secret. What follows is more bad comedy by way of a fake out. In all seriousness though, what happened to Cesaro last week was unfortunate. Cesaro pushed him to a point where he blacked out in anger, he came to blaming Cesaro which is entirely fair given Cesaro’s decisions he says life isn’t black and white. Rollins is a man of integrity and responsibility and the truth is some of the blame should fall on the fans. The WWE Universe are the ones who brainwashed Cesaro into believing his actions were alright, that he could look through Rollins, that he deserved opportunities that he didn’t earn. So if Cesaro never wrestles ever again the blame is on Cesaro and the fans. His hands are clean, and Happy Birthday to him. He starts singing Happy Birthday to himself and heads out. Too long of a promo, the bad comedy bits should have been cut, but Rollins is who he is in the promo department.

In the back Kevin Owens walks, he’ll battle Apollo Crews after the break.

Match #4: Apollo Crews w/ Commander Azeez vs. Kevin Owens

Owens jumps Crews at the bell, driving him into the corner and hitting a cannonball senton. Swanton bomb from Owens only gets 2 and Crews moves to the apron. Owens tries to suplex Crews back in, Crews hangs him up on the top rope, climbs the ropes but Owens cuts him off. Crews jumps over Owens, but runs into a super kick, Stunner from Owens follows and Azeez has to hit the Nigerian Nail to save Crews.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kevin Owens won via Disqualification

Rating: DUD

Angle, not a match.

Wait, was this a title match? Not sure given how they announced the ending. Owens sells the damage to his throat like death.

In the back Heyman informs Roman that Jey is here. Jey sits beside Roman and tells him about the title match next week. Roman asks if that’s what he wants to do. If Jey is with Roman then why’d he go this way? What happened to we? He wants Jey to think about everything they’ve been through the last months, Roman wants the best for Jey. Roman reminds Jey that he’s Main Event Jey Uso now. When they follow Roman’s plan Jey closes Smackdown, but as soon as Jimmy comes back they’re curtain jerking. He just doesn’t want Jey to go back to a place where people look at him and say which one are you again? Jey hadn’t thought about it like that, Roman says maybe he should because Jimmy certainly isn’t.

Rick Boogs is here with his guitar. He came to rock with the King of Strong Style. He plays Nakamura’s theme for us and here’s Nakamura. Nakamura will be in action against Chad Gable after the break.

Match #5: Shinsuke Nakamura w/ Rick Boogs vs. Chad Gable w/ Otis

Otis blind sides Nakamura with a world’s strongest slam before the bell. Gable opens with some belly to belly suplexes for a near fall. Nakamura fights back with elbows then a flying side kick. Striking flurry from Nakamura then a kick to Otis as well. Gable up to the top rope and gets a hanging armbar but breaks before the the 5 count. Nakamura tries a rear naked choke but gets arm dragged into the corner. Gable misses a moonsault and Nakamura lands an enziguri. Corbin shows up and takes the crown back from the announce table. Nakamura counters a Chaos Theory with a roll up, then takes out Gable with the Kinsasha to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Shinsuke Nakamura won

Rating: 1.5 stars

Decent little sprint, sadly overshadowed by feuding over a cheap prop.

Corbin yells from the entrance ramp about being the king and here’s Boogs to drop him from behind. Nakamura gets the crown back and heads out with it on his head.

In the back Owens is still coughing and choking, but demands a title shot from Pearce without Azeez ringside. Pearce will give that to him next week. Boy Pearce is just giving everyone what they ask for tonight.

We come back to Rey having been attacked before the match. Rey’s ribs are hurt, I wonder who might have done this. In the ring the Dawgs wait for their match. They get mics and say they had nothing to do with that, this is the main event of Smackdown and they wanted a fair fight for the belts. But if Rey can’t go then they forfeit and they win the belts that way. Dolph tells the ref to count them out and give them the belts. This had nothing to do with them, and obviously Dominik wont come down here and face them 2 on 1 like Rey did. With that obvious set up out of the way, here comes Dominik all on his own. Dolph, in a great line, calls Dominick Rey Mysterio Jr. Jr. Roode and Dolph lobby against this as it can’t be fair. But Dominik is here and the match will get started after the break.

Match #6 – Tag Team Title Match: (c) Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode)

Dolph and Dominik get us going. Dominik runs wild but runs into a drop kick. Dolph works a headlock, tags in Roode. Roode with a suplex. Stomps from Roode, then he tags in Dolph. Dolph lays in strikes while mocking Dominik’s lack of a partner. Roode tags in and they resume abusing Dominik. Dominik lands a kick, but runs into a back elbow from Roode. Scoop slam from Roode, but he misses a knee drop. Roode tags out to give his knee time to recover and Dolph stomps on Dominik. Dolph lands a neck breaker but he can’t get Dominik to stay down for a pin. Dominik fights back with strikes, hits the ropes and drop kicks Roode then sends Dolph out of the ring. Dominik with a dive onto both men on the outside. Back in the ring Dominik heads up top for a Frog Splash but Ziggler avoids his dive then gets dropped into the second rope. Roode misses his trip attempt on the 619, but Dominik sells it anyway and kicks him down. Another 619 attempt but Dolph avoids it and hits a fame-asser for just a 2 count. Roode tags back in, they hit a double team move for another near fall. Dominik up on the shoulders, but here’s Rey with a distraction, Dominick with a victory roll onto Roode to pin and retain the belts.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dominik and Rey Mysterio retained the titles

Rating: 1.5 stars

A few obvious miscues hurt this, as did the overall format. They’ve also done a really admirable job of turning Ziggler and Roode into total losers.

Jimmy and Jey Uso show up as soon as the match ends, all four men stand off in the ring as Roman looks on from his locker room with displeasure and the show ends.