Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 6.30.23  

Well everyone, it’s time for the go home show for Money in the Bank. This event is tape delayed as they’re in London for the PPV event tomorrow but the broadcast times are what they are. So if you want spoilers they’re right HERE. Tonight we’ve got a couple of title matches, the tag team belts are on the line as Pretty Deadly gets their first shot at Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens and Asuka defends the women’s title against Poochie, er I mean Charlotte Flair. Odds on Bianca Belair getting involved in that one are pretty darn high. Roman Reigns will be on hand so Bloodline stuff will happen, and Grayson Waller will interview Logan Paul as the build to MITB continues. Smackdown has been a tad uneven lately, but usually the times when Roman is present are on the better side so let’s hope that continues. Well that’s the preamble, so let’s get to the action.

First is a graphic in memory of Darren Drozdov, who passed away recently.

Commentary runs down the card for us, then we’re opening with the tag team title match.

Match #1 – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Match: (c) Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Price and Kit Wilson)

Wilson and Sami start us off, they tie up and then trade arm wringers before Wilson grabs a side headlock. They hit the ropes and Sami lands an arm drag then goes for the arm of Wilson. Cheap shot from Prince drops Sami and Wilson lands some strikes to take over. Prince tags in and they toss Sami around the ringside area for a bit and we get some truly awful post production boos to send us to break. The crowd was into the moment but weren’t booing to provide the punctuation moment they wanted.

Wilson is still working down Sami as we come back. Sami fights out of a chin lock with a jawbreaker, but Prince tags in and tries to block the tag to Owens, but can’t. Owens gets to run wild and he stomps the crap out of Prince before knocking both Wilson and Prince to the floor. Owens is happy to follow them and hit running clotheslines on both men then a senton for Wilson on the floor. Back in the ring Owens lands a superkick, then a cannonball senton to Prince. Owens looks to head up top, but is selling the leg as though he tweaked it but he still hits the Swanton Bomb and Wilson has to break up the pin. Sami comes back into frame to eject Wilson. Owens with a Stunner attempt but his leg gives out. Wilson pulls Sami out of the ring and tosses him into the ring steps as Prince hits a chop block to Owens. Another chop block then Wilson tags in to hit the Cry Martini, it’s just an assisted Codebreaker, and that gets 2. Prince tags back in, Spilt Milk connects but Sami breaks up the pin. Owens low bridges Wilson, then hits a German suplex on Prince. Sami wants the tag now, and both men tag out. Sami with a Blue Thunder Bomb to Wilson but only a 2 count. Wilson and Prince fake the old twin magic and Wilson is able to School Boy Sami for 2. Sami hits Prince then drills Wilson with the Exploder suplex into the corner. Owens with a Stunner to Price, Sami kills Wilson with the Helluva Kick and pins to retain.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retained the titles

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Fine enough, the title switch wasn’t really in play but Pretty Deadly proved they could hang with the champions. I wonder if that injury to Owens isn’t legitimate, he’s missing one boot as they celebrate the win.

We get a recap of Solo Sikoa and Sheamus from last week, then head to the back where Megan interviews Adam Pearce. Pearce is excited to be in London, but here are the Brawling Brutes. Sheamus and Ridge want Solo Sikoa, but Pearce can’t make that happen. Ridge tries to talk, he’s not good at it, and wants a match. Pearce says he’s wrestling Austin Theory non-title tonight, but a win would put him in contention. That seems to make everyone happy.

Back to the ring, here’s Austin Theory to a slightly better than normal reaction but those boos don’t seem to have any venom behind them. Anyway Theory and Ridge will be up after this break.

Post break we’re reminded about Poochie getting a title shot, because we’re all wondering what Poochie is up to. Then the Brawling Brutes come out, but send Ridge out on his own so he’ll have no support ringside.

Match #2: Austin Theory vs. Ridge Holland

They tie up, fight to a corner and Theory grabs a side headlock. Ridge slams free and lands punches to no reaction. Some uppercuts from Ridge send Theory to the apron, then Theory fights back but he’s caught in a front headlock and Ridge swings him around then follows with a Butterfly suplex for 2. Theory with a kick to the leg then posts Ridge and lands a left elbow for 2. Mounted punches from Theory, again no reaction. Ridge fights free with a clothesline then a couple of suplexes, including a double overhook belly to belly which is still not a move I’d trust him with. Theory heads out of the ring then cross chops Ridge and yanks his neck across the ropes then follows with a rolling dropkick to the neck for 3.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Austin Theory won

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Really flat ending, Ridge is still charitably described as a work in progress, and Theory continues to lack a real voice in the ring.

Post break Theory with an attack to piped in boos, Sheamus is here for the save and Theory avoids a Brogue Kick then gets behind the invisible barrier to prevents Sheamus from pursuing him.

We’re sent to break with a promise of more Bloodline related videos.

We come back to Karrion Kross video, he calls AJ Styles one of the most decorated competitors of all time. But he made AJ gasp for air and just like chess he beat him with just 3 moves. Next week he’s calling for checkmate, tick tock.

Next, a video package about the history of The Bloodline. These are usually well done, this isn’t an exception, but it’s getting just a little tiring to see this same thing recapped every week.

Back to the ring, here’s Bayley with Iyo Sky. We’re getting that Bayley and Shotzi match that was supposed to happen last week after this break.

Post break we recap the couple of weeks of issues between Shotzi and Bayley plus Iyo Sky.

Match #3: Bayley w/ Iyo Sky vs. Shotzi

A reminder, that if Shotzi wins she takes Bayley’s spot in the MITB match. Bayley is greeted with the old Bayley chant and song as she and Shotzi start. Some kicks from Shotzi connect then Bayley avoids a corner attack and takes a powder. Shotzi tries a suicide dive and wipes out Iyo. Back in the ring Bayley with a belly to belly suplex, in the back Zelina Vega now sporting pink hair watches TV at a truly awkward angle. Bayley retains control then she tries a Northern Lights suplex but Shotzi counters with a DDT. Corner knee from Shotzi, we couldn’t have found a better camera angle to cover them as that visibly missed? Bayloe misses a corner charge, but tries an O’Connor Roll for 2. Shotzi lands a modified senton, then hits a Shiranui but Iyo puts Bayley’s foot on the ropes to stop the pin. Shotzi attacks Iyo, but that lets Bayley hit an eye rake then the Rose Plant and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bayley won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Pretty pain by numbers here, but Bayley and Iyo are in a ladder match tomorrow so it’s only rational to keep things in second gear or so.

Next, a recap of RAW when Logan Paul announced he was in the MITB match and the revolving door promo leading to the brawl and that sends us to break.

Quick recap of Jimmy and Jey Uso taking out Solo Sikoa last week.

In the back Shotzi accosts Bayley and Iyo, leading to a fight which Bayley and Iyo win. For some added humiliation Bayley cuts some of Shotzi’s hair and insults her.

To the ring, it’s time for the Grayson Waller Effect. Let’s hope this isn’t the total train wreck that last week was. Waller brings out Logan Paul. Waller reminds us about MITB, and Logan says winning would mean a whole lot. He’s wrestled every champion in the organization, and his dreams wont end until he’s wearing a WWE belt. Tomorrow after winning he can get revenge on Seth Rollins, finish business with Roman Reigns, maybe even just use the briefcase to hit LA Knight. That brings out LA Knight to a truly monstrous pop. Knight has a mic and wants to talk to us. He gives Logan credit for doing stuff with what he’s been given, but Knight hasn’t been given anything and he still gets the whole world on their feet feeling his kavorka. Now Logan is in Knight’s ring and the odds are on Knight tomorrow for a reason, he’s the only megastar yeah! Logan asks who Knight is a megastar to as Knight was just a manager after 20 years in the business. Knight asks if Logan is deaf and gets the crowd to play with him. For some reason he’s Santos Escobar to do some talking. Escobar has a mic and speaks some Spanish, then says we need to sort out that Logan might want the briefcase and Knight thinks he’s already won, but Escobar needs it. As he’s talking here comes Butch in wrestling gear to force a fight as he jumps Logan right away. We get a little brawl between the MITB participants to send us to break. I smell a triple threat incoming.

Match #4 – Triple Threat Match: Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. LA Knight

Triple threat match is joined in progress as we come back. Butch and Escobar are working and we get a stand off, then Knight comes in and levels Butch to cheers. Knight is cheered over Butch in England, give that man the briefcase then have him massacre Seth Rollins please. Stomps from Knight then a knee lift in the corner. Logan Paul is sitting ringside, I’m sure he wont factor into this. Escobar eats a German suplex from Butch stomps the fingers of Knight but Knight drills him with a sheer drop back suplex. Escobar hits a rana on Butch and then one for Knight to set up a double knee strike in the corner. Butch and Escobar head up top and Escobar lands a top rope hurricanrana for a 2 count as Knight breaks up the pin. Knight avoids a Phantom Driver then hits a tilt a whirl slam and follows with the Yeah elbow drop for a 2 count. On the floor Knight and Logan start jaw jacking, then Escobar hits Logan with a suicide dive and a knee to Knight. Escobar kicks Butch but flies into an elbow from Butch. Bitter End from Butch ends things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Butch won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: A little too short to go higher, but all three guys can go so this wasn’t a surprise in terms of general quality.

Post match Butch sets up a ladder, Knight then shoves him out of the ring, but Logan pulls Knight off the ladder and posts him. Logan goes to climb, but Butch pulls him down and clotheslines him out of the ring then climbs to pose with the briefcase. Knight getting more love than the hometown Butch, that man is over.

AJ Styles is in the back, and warns Kross that if he doesn’t keep his poodle on a leash he’s got someone that will. Michin walks into frame and AJ accepts the match for next week.

To the ring, here comes Charlotte Flair to some pretty notable boos. That title match will be up next.

Post break here comes Asuka, to a really nice positive reaction. Also we see Bianca Belair sitting ringside, she bought a ticket.

Match #5 – WWE Women’s Title Match: (c) Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte with some early chops then Asuka avoids a boot and lands a German suplex. Charlotte catches a charging Asuka and hits her own German suplex. They botch what I think was supposed to be a Codebreaker. Boot from Charlotte, who’s wrestling sloppy, so I guess she’s not going over. Charlotte climbs the ropes, and Asuka pulls her down then eats a corner kick, sort of that I think was supposed to miss as Asuka no sells it and hits a Backstabber to send us to break. Not a strong start to the match.

Charlotte is in control as we come back, she tries a moonsault, lands on her feet and tries the other moonsault but Asuka gets the knees up. Armbar from Asuka, then she counters a Figure 4 with a roll up for 2. They hit the ropes, Charlotte with a Spear for 2. Asuka goes out of the ring for a powder, Charlotte climbs the ropes and hits a moonsault to the floor, missing and landing on her feet but Asuka sells it anyway. They move towards Belair, and Charlotte lays in chops but Asuka avoids a big boot which means it hits Belair. Asuka with a kick then gets dropped on the apron by Charlotte because what’s selling. Belair has jumped the barricade and attacks Asuka.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Asuka won via disqualification

Rating: 1.5 stars

Thoughts: These two had a rough match, Charlotte was especially out of sync with Asuka and this just felt like kind of a mess. It was more about the post match angle than the actual match.

Post match Belair clears off the announce table, Charlotte is here to object to her match being interrupted. Charlotte and Belair jaw jack, and Belair just clobbers her with an elbow. Elbow from Charlotte but Belair dodges a Spear and Charlotte eats ring steps. Asuka misses a kick to Belair, who then hits a Kiss of Death on the table which doesn’t break. The crowd want more, so Belair drops Charlotte with a Kiss of Death onto Asuka but the table still doesn’t break. Belair stands tall to end things, and somehow your champion looked like the biggest afterthought in the whole thing.

After this break, Bloodline business.

Post break commentary runs down MITB again.

Well let’s get to the good stuff, here comes Roman Reigns alongside Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. Roman has a new shirt that says “The Only One”, yeah Solo’s gonna Spike him tomorrow. We’ll hear from all relevant parties after this break.

Post break, 10 minutes left, and Roman gets a mic from Heyman. Roman provides London the chance to acknowledge him, which they do. There are some fake boos here, trying to change the more mixed reaction towards negative. Roman says for two years he’s allowed his cousins to be part of this, but the truth is “we ain’t the ones”, Roman is the one, the only one. Some “what?” treatment for Roman. Roman isn’t arrogant or a narcissist, he is the best, the greatest of all time, the head of the table, the Tribal Chief. But he’s the only one who cares about his cousins. The only one who loves the Usos, the only one to give them opportunities and lifted them up to join him in the promised land. His family has betrayed him and that sucks. But most importantly, he’s the only one willing to give the Usos a second chance. He’s done this before, given them chance after chance just like a good father and Tribal Chief. He’ll give them an infinite amount of chances, as long as they come out here and acknowledge him, apologize, and they can all move forward. That brings out the Usos.

Jimmy and Jey both have mics and talk on the way to the ring. Jimmy thinks Roman has this twisted, they’re not trying to get back into the Bloodline. They’re past acknowledging or apologizing, it’s about consequences. The family is talking, and what happens when Roman loses? Roman hasn’t been pinned in 3 years, but tomorrow night they’re pinning him in that ring. Tomorrow night we get war at MITB, and when Roman loses he’s the only one out. When he loses he wont be Tribal Chief, but Jey doesn’t want it, though he and Jimmy have an idea about who would make a good one, and they’ll back Solo Sikoa for the position. Roman laughs at the thought, but Solo doesn’t and even Heyman looks a little nervous as the crowd chants for Solo. Roman tells them to shut up, this isn’t a game. The mics go down and it’s time for violence, Jey pie faces Roman from the apron as Roman yells at him. Superkick from Jimmy and things break down. Solo fights off Jimmy and ejects him then we get crowd brawling. In the ring Jey and Roman fight, here come security to break things up but all sides are happy to level the goons. Roman clobbers Jey with a Superman punch. Solo and Jimmy are fighting through an army of goons, so Roman comes out and disposes of them to stand with Solo. Jey then dives onto Roman and Solo as we close the episode.