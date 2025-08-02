Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.01.25  

Hello everyone, it’s time for the go home show for SummerSlam on this episode of WWE Smackdown. We’ve got a couple of matches tonight that are worth noting, the women’s US title will be on the line as Giulia makes her first defense of that belt since winning it back in June. She’ll defend against former champion Zelina Vega. Also Aleister Black and Damian Priest have been going at it over the last few weeks leading to their first wrestling match tonight. As for the SummerSlam portion of things, WWE champion John Cena and Cody Rhodes could go face to face again before their Street Fight tomorrow. Solo Sikoa has the US title, don’t worry I forget too sometimes, but he’ll defend it against Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage at SummerSlam so we’ll see if anything else happens between those two and the ancillary parties. The tag team belts are on the line in another TLC match tomorrow, so expect more tag team related chaos tonight as those teams are all still willing to tear everything apart around them to continue the fight. Also the women’s tag team belts are up for grabs tomorrow when the makeshift team of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair try to take them from Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, so expect more between those four in some capacity tonight. Jelly Roll displayed a severe lack of athleticism last week during a brief scuffle with Logan Paul, Randy Orton is on his side though and we’ll see if they wind up replacing Drew McIntyre for that tag match since he’s currently stuck in the UK with visa/passport issues. Still nothing for LA Knight to do after his planned program with Seth Rollins went up in smoke, then he got pinned on the RAW after he beat Rollins due to that injury then hasn’t been seen since. Last week was a pretty skippable show for the most part, but let’s see if the go home episode can inject a little more life into things.

Commentary welcomes us to Newark, New Jersey and apparently we’ll have limited commercials tonight.

In the back Jimmy Uso walks, he’ll take on Talla Tonga tonight. Aleister Black walks as well, he’s all suited up, and Damian Priest walks as well.

To the ring comes WWE champion John Cena. He gets the usual mixed reaction but this one feels overall more positive, then he points at the ring announcer to do his special intro. Cena gets a mic but before he can speak here’s Cody Rhodes to interrupt. Cody gets his own mic then Cena speaks first and says he told Cody he was exhausted and a SummerSlam match would be too difficult. Well Cody didn’t listen, assaulted Cena, forged his signature, and forced him into a dangerous match on one of the biggest events of the year for the biggest title. He’s only got one thing to say to Cody. . . thank you. Because that was the kick in the ass Cena needed. For 20+ years he’s forged a reputation out of hard work, honesty, and respect and 5 months ago he flushed it down the toilet when he bought into someone’s crazy idea about shocking TV. Well they did that, made great TV, but then everyone went back to their lives and the people who were supposed to be with Cena in this left. Now he’s been trying to be something he’s not. He wants to leave here with the title, to take it home with him after his last match. But not to ruin wrestling, he loves wrestling and doesn’t want to ruin it, he wants it so we wont forget him after he’s gone. He got hung up on how we might remember him later that he forgot how bad he was acting today, and the fans tried to tell him but he didn’t listen. Cody tried to tell him and he still didn’t listen, but he did what a good friend does and forced him to face it. Forced him into a fight. Not a match but a fight, something that will be brutal and force him to dig down and be who he really is. Mark your calendar, the real John Cena is coming to WWE at SummerSlam. The crowd is fully behind Cena now. He doesn’t know he leaves with this title, but he knows the fans win on Sunday. He’s over his BS and we finally get Cody vs. Cena at his best, with something to prove in a main event with no rules that Cody wanted. Well if you want some, come get some. And on Sunday the only platinum rapper showing up to beat Cody is Cena. Cody gets a couple of beers from production and then says welcome back John Cena. They each crack open a beer and after a moment shake hands and toast. Cody just heads out and lets Cena soak in the cheers of the crowd. In the future we’ll learn the real reason Cena’s long wanted and shocking heel turn wound up in this place narratively. Cena then heads out but with his babyface mannerisms and playing with the crowd.

Commentary sets up a some video of Logan Paul and Jelly Roll getting into a confrontation while training then Drew attacking as well and taking out Jelly with a Claymore. No update on Drew’s travel issues, he’s still set for the match on Sunday though so apparently they’re not too worried about it.

Giulia heads to the ring with her personal Karen, Kiana James. Zelina Vega follows.

Match #1 – Women’s US Title Match: (c) Giulia w/ Kiana James vs. Zelina Vega

They tie up then trade a few headlock counters with neither woman gaining an advantage. Vega tries an Imanari roll but Giulia blocks it then they hit the ropes leading to Giulia hitting an STO to take over. Strikes from Giulia then a slow motion suplex for a 2 count. Headbutts from Giulia but then Vega hits the ropes and lands an arm drag then a dropkick to send Giulia out of the ring. Meteora from the apron to the floor from Vega and we go picture in picture.

Back in the ring Vega with some corner kicks. Giulia avoids a punch then lands a headbutt and climbs up top to hit a dropkick. Some stomps from Giulia to retain control. Vega avoids a corner attack and rolls up Giulia for 2. Giulia takes back control with more corner stomps then a running knee strike for a 2 count. Vega battles back with body blows as we come back but then she gets caught with a wheelbarrow facebuster and Giulia grabs at a modified Camel Clutch then switches to a Super Dragon style Curb Stomp for a 2 count. Vega counters a Northern Lights Bomb with a Small Package for 2, she then kicks Giulia from her knees. Giulia bounces up but now Vega fires up and hits a nice Saito suplex. Corner knees from Vega then she heads up to the second rope but misses a flying nothing and Giulia lands a kick. Giulia sets Vega up top and climbs up with her, she wants an avalanche butterfly suplex but Vega slips free and then climbs up behind Giulia to hit an avalanche German suplex. Slow cover from Vega means Giulia kicks at 2 though. Vega climbs up top again but Giulia boots her then climbs up with her again, this time she lands headbutts before hitting the avalanche butterfly suplex, she rolls through with it then lands the Arrivederci knee and a hammerlock Michinoku Driver but Vega kicks before 3. Giulia tries the hammerlock Michinoku Driver again but Vega counters into a roll up for 2, then hits a Backstabber. Vega pulls herself up top for a moonsault, but Giulia gets the knees up though Vega’s angle was off. Giulia now hits the Northern Lights Bomb to retain.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Giulia retained the title in 12:13

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: Nice to see these two get the time to work this time out, Vega fights from underneath well and Giulia is getting over in this role more and more. Good stuff from both women here.

In the back Solo talks with Cathy, he wanted the cage hanging above the ring tonight apparently. He says he’s not ring crew so he doesn’t know about that. He says Jimmy is getting booted tonight, and tonight is about sending a message. How is this making air, Solo is just not good at this.

Los Garza head to the ring, they’re holding an open challenge for their AAA tag team titles after this break.

Post break we get a recap of Los Garza winning the AAA tag team belts 2 months ago. In the ring Santos Escobar has a mic and says it’s time for the crowd to show respect to everyone in the ring. All they demand is respect, not that these fans know that word, but they’re here to invite any tag team to come out and try to become lucha libre royalty. That brings out Mr. Iguana and Psycho Clown.

Match #2 – AAA Tag Team Title Match: (c) Los Garza (Angel and Berto) w/ Santos Escobar vs. Mr. Iguana and Psycho Clown

Clown and Angel start, quick hurricanrana from Clown then some strikes and a springboard crossbody. Cheap shot to Berto then a tilt a whirl backbreaker to Angel. Superkick for Angel then a clothesline for Berto. Clown tears part of his mask off, it was designed that way, then he clocks Angel with a pop up elbow. Berto tags in blindly and trips up Clown on the ropes to cut him off. Some corner work from Berto, the crowd want Iguana to get in. Angel tags back in and knees Clown to the apron then the pants come off and he tosses them onto Iguana’s face. La Ysca tries to eat the pants, Iguana has to take them away. Angel tries to ground Clown but Clown fights back with strikes. Both men are down and Berto tags in, Berto tries to stop the tag but Clown makes it anyway. Iguana gets to run wild and hit a springboard headbutt. Angel gets bit by Ysca then Iguna botches a spingboard move but goes into a hurricanrana. Crucifix Bomb to Berto but only a 2 count. Iguana dives but gets caught, so here’s Clown to try but Berto and Angel throw him into Clown. That lets Los Garza take back over. Iguana gets isolated, they set up the avalanche toss which connects but Iguana kicks at 2. Clown gets a tag and jumps into a dropkick. Berto tags back in, MTY to Clown and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Los Garza retained the titles in 7:00

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: This had some rough spots and really felt like it broke down at the end. Iguana got a decent reaction from the crowd but overall this just kind of existed without advancing anything.

In the back Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre walk, nice to see Drew made it here. They’re found by Cathy but have nothing to say. Wonderful use of air time that.

After this break we’ll get Aleister Black vs. Damian Priest.

We come back to a hype package for the upcoming TLC match for the tag team titles. After that Damian Priest heads to the ring, followed by Aleister Black.

Match #3: Aleister Black vs. Damian Priest

They circle then tie up, go behind from Black but Priest escapes. Another tie up, Priest pushes things into a corner but Black fights out and they trade some arm wringers then Black lands a leg kick. That changes the complexion of the match a little bit. Another leg kick from Black. Priest catches a leg kick and lays in kicks of his own but Black powders to avoid a tornado kick. Priest follows Black and jumps off the ring steps to drop Black. Back in the ring Black lays in elbows but Priest then misses a kick, head kick from Black sends Priest out of the ring and Black then dives onto him. That sends us picture in picture.

They head back into the ring, Priest boxes the ears of Black but then runs into a knee which Black follows up with a Meteora. Leg kicks from Black then Priest gets tripped into the corner. Black with some mounted strikes then a back elbow off the ropes. More kicks from Black then a snap suplex. Some arm work from Black then Priest fights back with body blows as we come back. Boot from Black, then a step up knee to floor Priest and get Black a near fall. Priest gets pissed and catches a kick then unloads with strikes of his own. Flapjack from Priest then a corner splash. Old School crossbody from Priest connects. Rebound clothesline from Priest gets 2. Black with a leg kick, then Priest superkicks him out of the ring. Priest follows but runs into a jumping knee strike from Black. Black misses a moonsault then Priest shoves Black over the announce table. Priest takes the table apart but Black throws a chair into his face for the DQ finish.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Damian Priest won via disqualification in 8:47

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: The finish knocks this down a peg but this was a nice taste of what they’ll do down the line, and in that respect it rises did what it was supposed to do.

Black with some mounted strikes after the DQ, then he gets the chair and whacks Priest with it. Another chair shot from Black then he repeatedly rams Priest into the ring steps. Black pulls Priest up then kills him with Black Mass to send Priest falling over the ring steps. Nice visual there, these two have a good feel for making this stuff look good.

Commentary remind us about Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill, which in fairness a lot of people have forgotten about now that Naomi’s presence isn’t around it.

Tiffany walks in the back and finds Jade, they trade a few generic barbs. Jade says there’s nothing in her way now, she’s going to finish what she started.

Talla Tonga heads to the ring, he’s got ring music and everything instead of getting stuck with Solo’s. He’ll get his in ring debut after this break.

Post break here comes Jimmy Uso.

Match #4: Jimmy Uso vs. Talla Tonga w/ Solo Sikoa

Talla shoves Jimmy, Jimmy the starts striking away at him. Jimmy with chops and right hands then he tries a 10 punch but Talla turns that around then clubs a jumping Jimmy out of the air. Now it’s Talla going for chops, historically that’s about 70% of his offense. Leg drop from Talla and some more control work. Scoop slam from Talla. Jimmy low bridges Talla then kicks him off the apron and follows with a suicide dive. Talla wont go down though and Solo tries to get him to think as we go picture in picture.

Eventually Talla goes back into the ring but Jimmy chops away at him before running into a big boot. Talla distracts the ref so Solo can get in a cheap shot. More corner work from Talla, Jimmy tries to fight back with chops but runs into a shoulder block. Headbutt from Talla to keep control as we come back. No reaction to Talla’s offense. Jimmy tries to wake up the crowd with strikes but Talla chops him back down. Jimmy gets a boot up then avoids a corner charge. Body kick from Jimmy then he fails at a Samoan Drop given the size disparity. Talla with a boot of his own then Jimmy kicks him from the apron and heads up top only to jump and get caught but he avoids the chokeslam and hits a superkick. Another superkick from Jimmy, Talla doesn’t care so Jimmy clotheslines him out of the ring but Talla lands on his feet. Superkick for Solo, another for Talla then Jimmy hits a Spear. Jimmy goes up top, Splash is blocked but a goozle from Talla then a chokeslam to end things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Talla Tonga won in 9:37

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Slow, plodding, disinterested crowd, and really didn’t need 9 minutes.

Post match Tama Tonga and JC Mateo run down. Solo wants the cage lowered, here it comes as they look to keep Jimmy isolated. Solo looks for a Samoan Spike but here’s the Samoan Werewolf. Jacob Fatu gets in under the cage then it fully lowers to trap everyone in there with him. Solo and Talla get out through the door, it’s unlocked, and Fatu then beats the crap out of Tama and Mateo because they’re the designated whipping boys for this whole thing. Pop up Samoan Drop to Tama. Fatu then with hip attacks to Mateo and Tama. Mighty Moondault to Mateo, then one for Tama as well because Fatu is awesome. Fatu and Solo yell at each other through the cage while Solo gets Talla to hold him back bro.

Commentary put over the first two night SummerSlam then run down the Saturday and Sunday night bouts.

In the back Cathy talks with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss about their tag team title match at SummerSlam. Charlotte says Bliss has had her back and she respects that even though Bliss is annoying. Bliss decides to take that version of the compliment. They both say they’re not friends, Charlotte doesn’t like the “F” word. Bliss has performed a miracle these last weeks and pulled a bit of personality out of Poochie, bless her.

Logan and Drew walk, guess our last segment is another promo with them.

Post break here comes Logan Paul followed by Drew McIntyre. Both men get mics and Logan insults Green Shirt Guy who’s front row. He says they’re trying to defend this place from outsiders, and Logan says competing at SummerSlam means something. Well, with two nights not as much. Anyway Logan and Drew have dedicated their lives to this, and Logan is sick of outsiders coming here with WWE as a stepping stone, really you can’t do that unless you’re Logan Paul. So Jelly Roll listen, you’re an outsider and not a wrestler. You’re a country star, not a superstar and you’ll never belong here. Drew adds that whatever happens to Smelly Hole tomorrow is on Randy’s head. He says they’re just selfish, and when Drew prays bad things happen. We see Jelly Roll pull up in the back, he’s got Randy Orton with him and the two storm to the ring. Nick Aldis tries to get between them and the ring but neither of them listen, they head to the ring and we’ve got a brawl on our hands. Officials show up to give us the prolonged pull apart brawl. Eventually the heels get ejected, so Randy RKO’s a few security goons then Jelly chokeslams one and the good guys stand tall to end the episode.