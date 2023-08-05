Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.04.23  

Hello people, it’s another Friday night and with all the possible options before us we’re here for WWE Smackdown. Tonight is the go home show for Summerslam, representing their last chance to get you to spend money on the event. To that end Jey Uso will be here, as will Solo Sikoa, but it seems Roman Reigns is not currently advertised for the show. Paul Heyman will be presenting a History of Tribal Combat to add some more gravitas and setting for that stipulation. LA Knight will battle Sheamus with both men also being in the hastily put together battle royal at Summerslam. Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair will be on hand to do stuff and remind you they’re going to be in a triple threat match at the PPV. That’s really all that’s been announced, but Austin Theory might be around to waste time as he’s got a title defense in two weeks against Santos Escobar, Karrion Kross and AJ Styles are still continuing their feud, and that’s kind of it for Smackdown. Outside of the Bloodline stuff the blue brand has been really lacking in direction, losing Gunther for Theory in the Draft really removed all the interest in the mid card. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

Commentary brings up that we’ve got Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa tonight in the main event, nice to know.

Next, here comes LA Knight to his usual big pop. Knight gets a mic in the ring and wants to talk to us. He reminds us that Summerslam is coming up and he’ll bein a 25 man battle royal, he’s competing against a group of stooges. He runs down the Miz, because if you think Miz is must see TV someone told you the wrong story, yeah. Sheamus is next, a cross eyed halfwit who’s won just about every title in this ring but tonight he’s going to get beat by LA Knight, yeah. That does bring out Sheamus with both of his goons.

Match #1: LA Knight vs. Sheamus w/ Butch and Ridge “Snitsky” Holland

They stare off with the crowd vocally behind Knight then they tie up. Sheamus with a takedown but Knight counters, then sends Sheamus into the ropes but Sheamus lands a shoulder block. Another tie up, then Sheamus lands another shoulder block but he runs into a back elbow. Some corner work from Knight but Sheamus cuts him off with a kick, then both men spill over the top rope onto the floor. For some reason Santos Escobar wanders down to ringside, followed by the Miz, Grayson Waller, and more fodder for the battle royal. Knight and Sheamus head to the ring, Sheamus wants to go Bodhran beating as Karrion Kross and Scarlett are followed by AJ Styles and Michin. Sheamus catches Knight on the apron with a White Noise to send us to break.

Post break Sheamus is working a fish hook hold. Knight fights up and elbows free, then counters a tilt a whirl into a reverse DDT and both men are down. They start trading punches, then Sheamus lands a kick but runs into a tilt a whirl power slam. The Yeah Elbow follows, then Knight hoists Sheamus up for an inverted Attitude Adjustment that gets a 2 count. Sheamus avoids Blunt Force Trauma and hits an Irish Curse. Next Sheamus wants an avalanche White Noise, he climbs the ropes for it and hits it but only a near fall. Knight avoids an Alabama Slam but Sheamus grabs a Texas Cloverleaf. Knight crawls to the ropes and gets them to force the break. Knight kicks Sheamus away but runs into a kick in the corner. Sheamus pulls himself up to the top rope, but Knight jumps up there with him and both men slip around then tumble to the floor. Knight looked OK on the fall while Sheamus kind of throws himself into the ring steps. Austin Theory attacks Escobar, this kicks off the brawl on the floor between all the members of the peanut gallery. Miz spends too much time too close to the ring and Sheamus hauls him up for some Bodhran beats, he gets to 10 before Knight rolls him up for 2. Sheamus accidentally Brogue Kicks Miz, leading to Knight hitting Blunt Force Trauma and getting the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: LA Knight won

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: I’m surprised we got an ending that clean as some kind of schmoz seemed set up there, but Knight and Sheamus can both go and this was pretty good. Without the overbooking this would have been better, and that botch on the ropes knocks it down but I’ll be a little generous and go 3 stars.

Post match there’s a little more brawling and fighting as Kross and Waller threaten to get Knight tomorrow.

After this break we’ll get a recap of Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar.

Everyone’s whining and posturing in the back, mostly the OC and Brawling Brutes who head to the ring for a tag team match but leave Sheamus and AJ Styles to stare in silence.

After that we get the promised recap of Cody and Brock. It’s generally up the usual production standards that WWE puts out, though the music chosen might not be everyone’s cup of tea.

Well after that here come the Brawling Brutes, their tag team match will be up after this break.

Post break we see Jey Uso wandering around in the back. Then we cut to the OC arriving at the ring.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) vs. The OC (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) w/ Michin

Ridge and Gallows start us off, Ridge with some strikes then they trade clotheslines but neither man goes down. More strikes from Gallows then he hits a fall away slam. Corner avalanche from Gallows then he tags in Anderson for a boot and Russian leg sweep combination for a 2 count. Ridge lands a headbutt then a spinning butterfly suplex. Butch tags in to hit a low dropkick. Next Butch goes for the fingers of Anderson, then he stomps the arm. Butch then grabs the ear and nose of Anderson before stomping the arm again. More stomps from Butch then he tries an armbar but Anderson spins free and drags Butch over to tag in Gallows. Gallows hoists Butch up and they hit a back suplex and neckbreaker combination meaning Ridge has to break up the pin but Anderson kicks him out of the ring as we head to break.

Anderson is working a chin lock on Ridge as we come back. Ridge picks up Anderson but Anderson rakes the eyes and kicks the knee of Ridge to drop him. Some mocking kicks from Anderson, then Ridge lands a clothesline and tags in Butch. Butch gets to run wild for a bit including a Shining Wizard, then things break down as Gallows and Ridge start brawling with Ridge back dropping Gallows. Kicks for everyone are traded and Butch is left alone but here come the Street Profits in suits to attack everyone.

OFFICIAL RESULT: No Contest

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: A bit slow for my tastes and more about setting up the post match angle than anything else.

The Profits run wild, including Dawkins hitting a Sky High then an Anointment. Butch eats a sort of new finisher, Dawkins Pouncing him into Ford who was supposed to land some kind of slam or Russian leg sweep. This does more or less confirm the reformation of The Hurt Business as Bobby Lashley shows up with them on the entrance stage to celebrate the attack. Pretty loud “Bobby” chants.

Next, ugh, a highlight package for Poochie in case we forgot to ask what she’s doing and thinking. Her usual forgettable spiel follows to remind us about the triple threat match.

After this break we’ll get Paul Heyman’s History of Tribal Combat.

Post break Paul Heyman is in the ring. Heyman has a mic and looks sadly out at the crowd before introducing himself to the ladies, if there are any in Ohio, and gentlemen. He’s pretty somber while taking in the boos, and asks how it came to this. This is not what Roman Reigns wanted, in fact this is the last thing he wanted. If you want to place blame on what happened to Jimmy Uso, well we should all blame Jey Uso. And now the former right hand man wants to push Roman to this. What happens to Jey tomorrow wont be Jey’s fault, or Heyman’s, or the fans, it’ll just be what Roman does to him. There will be no remorse, no regret, no plea for forgiveness, because when Roman enters the ring tomorrow he knows what Tribal Combat is. That throws to a video on Tribal Combat, narrated by Heyman, and talk about the ulafala and how you can only get it via Tribal Combat. We get some segments from Rikishi, Afa and Sika about them. Tribal Combat has no rules, except one. There will be doubt about the winner, only one man will be the undisputed Tribal Chief. Back to Heyman now, who reminds us who Roman Reigns is and how he’s been both champion and Chief for almost 3 years now and that Jey can never be that. Jey Uso cuts this off and heads to the ring. Jey gets a mic and enjoys some “Uso” chants before being unable to find words for Heyman. A “Jey” chant wakes him up, and Jey reminds us that Tribal Combat is tomorrow night, like the whole segment hasn’t already reminded us of that. The usual cadence of Jey as he promises to use sticks, chairs, and a table, but Heyman forgot to mention that he’s bringing all of this passion to the fight tomorrow. He’s bringing his family, his culture, and tomorrow he’s beating Roman Reigns to become the new Tribal Chief and uWu champion. Solo Sikoa’s music hits next and let’s see if these guys can make a revolving door segment work. Jey tells Solo to chill as Heyman restrains Solo. Jey asks his little brother what he’s doing, but he promises to forgive him no matter what. He asks why Solo is just taking orders from Roman, and how Heyman is saying to Solo the same things he used to say to Jey. Solo seems to take that a little to heart and Heyman wants a word with Solo but Solo wont stop staring down Jey. Solo tells Heyman to get out, and Jey superkicks Solo out of the ring leaving him alone with Heyman. Jey tells Heyman to inform Roman that he’ll get him tomorrow before jump scaring Heyman and walking out. Decent segment but Jey doesn’t have the same magic with Heyman or Solo that he does with Roman and it shows.

We get a recap of Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar last week and the legitimate injury to Rey that ended the match early. Commentary informs us that Rey suffered pretty severe whiplash and is at home recovering.

At gorilla Kayla talks with Austin Theory and his fake crowd reaction. Theory dismisses Santos Escobar, and hopes Rey is watching next week when he beats Santos and dedicates that win to Rey. Tonight he’s taking on Cameron Grimes and will crush his dreams. That man couldn’t sound any more canned if he wore Campbell’s branded clothing.

Theory heads to the ring and we head to break.

Post break, here’s Cameron Grimes.

Match #3: Austin Theory vs. Cameron Grimes

They tie up, then Theory with a mat return and some trash talk. Santos Escobar heads down to distract Theory and set up a Cave In from Grimes to get a near pin but Theory had a foot on the ropes to save himself. Theory rolls out of the ring, and Grimes hits a suicide dive. Grimes tosses Theory into the barricade a few times then they head back into the ring where Grimes hits a top rope cross body for 2. Strikes from Grimes then a sit out Catatonic for 2. Kicks from Grimes, then Theory runs into a flipping slam for another 2 count. Grimes tries another Cave In but Theory avoids him. Grimes gets off balanced in the ropes, Theory then with A Town Down to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Austin Theory won

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Designed to allow Grimes some shine without Theory actually eating a loss, and it did so somewhat effectively. I’d rather have had Theory take a DQ loss by using a chair or something personally.

Post match Santos crushes Theory with a Phantom Driver.

Video package for Asuka, because WWE remembered she’s the champion in this triple threat equation even if she’s been booked like the afterthought.

After this break, The Grayson Waller Effect.

Post break, we do in fact get the Grayson Waller Effect. Waller wants to give someone the Waller rub, and since one woman is never enough for him he’s bringing out Iyo Sky and Bayley. Iyo and Bayley head to the set and sit down, well Iyo sits. Waller asks Iyo about cashing in her briefcase, and Bayley cuts off Iyo by saying that Iyo isn’t going to talk about their strategy, everyone has to wait for the genius in the bank. Bayley calls the crowd idiots, and Waller agrees. Shotzi sound interrupts this, laughing and calling out Bayley, then Waller laughs and says that was him and laughs at Bayley before asking why she’s scared of Shotzi. Bayley claims she’s not scared of Shotzi, and Shotzi has been hiding, but the music of Shotzi hits to interrupt this. This isn’t Waller and here’s Shotzi with her tank. Bayley sends Iyo to attack the tank, this is incredibly poor strategy as Shotzi isn’t in the tank she’s behind Bayley. Bayley tries to beg off, Shotzi menaces her then drops her with a right hand and pulls out some clippers and chases Bayley with them. Iyo finally returns to the ring and wants to know what Bayley is running from. Right about then we get the reveal of who’s in the tank, it’s Zelina Vega, the match between Vega and Iyo is up after this break.

We’re reminded about Jey vs. Solo in our main event.

To the ring where our match is underway.

Match #4: Iyo Sky vs. Zelina Vega

Iyo sends Vega into the ropes and we get some rope running before both women are dropped on a double clothesline. Vega with some strikes then corner work for a 10 punch then a clothesline for a 2 count. Kick from Vega as she’s on the second rope then she hits a Meteora for a 2 count. Iyo avoids a Code Red and hits a double under hook backbreaker. Iyo with a Meteora in the corner, then she climbs the ropes for a moonsault but she’s distracted by Shotzi and Bayley brawling on the entrance stage. Bayley is able to get away from Shotzi but the distraction allows Vega to come over and hit a powerbomb then a Code Red for the 3.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Zelina Vega

Rating: 1.5 stars

Thoughts: Too short and more about Bayley and Shotzi than anything else, plus the usual pattern of booking MITB winners to lose all the time continues at the expense of Iyo.

We’ve had videos from Charlotte and Asuka, now it’s time for Bianca Belair’s. After that commentary runs down the Summerslam card. After that here comes Jey Uso. Our main event will be up after this break.

Post break commentary talk about the next Smackdown, including Santos Escobar vs. Austin Theory and another match between AJ Styles and Karrion Kross.

Here comes Solo Sikoa for the main event. I’m curious if they’re actually giving them 15 minutes for this one.

Match #5: Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa w/ Paul Heyman

The crowd is with Jey and they tie up but Solo shoves Jey aside. Jey with a go behind then a side headlock, Solo shoves him off and drops Jey with a shoulder block. Headbutts from Solo then a sort of clothesline or back elbow, I’m not sure what he was going for there. They head to the floor and Solo trash talks Jey telling him he’s not making it to Summerslam. Solo dismantles the announcers table then goes for a Uranage through it but Jey slips free and lands a superkick then follows with a suicide dive and both men are down as we head to break.

Solo is working a nerve hold as we come back. That goes on for a bit, then Jey fights free with body shots and low bridges a charging Solo, then Jey tries a suicide dive but runs into a right hand from Solo. Solo with a Samoan drop, then another one. Jey gets punched down then Solo sets for a hip attack but Jey moves out of the way. Some rights from Jey then a low superkick and an uppercut but Solo comes off the ropes with a clothesline that floors Jey. Jey snaps Solo over the ropes and climbs up top for a crossbody that gets a 2 count. Now it’s Jey who wants the hip attack, but he runs into a spinning heel kick. Spinning Solo connects and now Solo wants the Samoan Spike. Jey avoids the Spike and lands a superkick, but Solo responds with one of his own only for Jey to come off the ropes with a Spear. Jey up top, Splash connects and Jey gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jey Uso won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: A little slow again, decently hard hitting but lacked a narrative focus.

Post match Solo attacks Jey again and starts slamming him around the ringside area. Solo gets a chair, but Jey superkicks it into his head then he unloads on Solo with the chair. More chair shots from Jey then he poses on the announcers table and stands tall to end the episode.