Winners Of 2024 Owen Hart Cup To Get World Title Shots at AEW All In

The 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament officially has stakes, with the winners to get World Title shots at AEW All In in London. It was announced on tonight’s Double or Nothing pre-show by Martha Hart and Tony Khan that this year’s tournament will conclude on the July 10th episode of AEW Dynamite in Calgary, with the men’s and women’s Cup winners getting shots at the World Championships at All In.

The segment saw Hart reveal that this year is the 25th anniversary of the Owen Hart Foundation and that they were adding the stakes to honor the anniversary. Khan noted that they first discussed the notion of World Title shots for the winners back in December.

This is the third iteration of the tournament, with the previous winners being honored with the Owen Hart Cup.