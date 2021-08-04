Winners Revealed For Second Annual Bumpy Awards

WWE’s The Bump held the second annual Bumpy Awards today on Youtube and the winners included Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio and more.

* Tag Team of the Half-Year: Rey & Dominik Mysterio

* Rivalry of the Half-Year: Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole

* Moment of the Half-Year: Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison

* Match of the Half-Year: Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (Wrestlemania 37)

* Superstar of the Half-Year: Roman Reigns

* Lifetime Achievement Award: Drew McIntyre

* Gamer of the Half-Year: Tyler Breeze

* Best Dressed of the Half-Year: Tie between Sonya Deville and Seth Rollins

* Social Moment of the Half-Year: Sami Zayn

* Gifable Moment of the Half-Year: Ricochet and John Morrison

* Social Superstar of the Half-Year: Bayley

* Referee of the Half-Year: Charles Robinson

* Return of the Half-Year: Kayla Braxton

* WrestleMania Rain Delay MVP’s: Samoa Joe, Kayla Braxton, Kevin Patrick and Sarah Schreiber

The #BumpyAwards continues with the Bumpy for RIVALRY OF THE HALF-YEAR…@AdamColePro & @KORcombat! And we have both of them here to accept… and it's a tense scene. 😅@WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/vg456V9b9O — WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2021

#UniversalChampion @WWERomanReigns won the Bumpy Award for Superstar of the Half-Year! In a speech alongside @HeymanHustle during the 2021 #BumpyAwards, the Head of the Table had a surprising message for @JohnCena! pic.twitter.com/gfB3KvWWd6 — WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2021