wrestling / News

Winners Revealed For Second Annual Bumpy Awards

August 4, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE The Bumpy Awards - The Bump

WWE’s The Bump held the second annual Bumpy Awards today on Youtube and the winners included Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio and more.

* Tag Team of the Half-Year: Rey & Dominik Mysterio
* Rivalry of the Half-Year: Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole
* Moment of the Half-Year: Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison
* Match of the Half-Year: Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (Wrestlemania 37)
* Superstar of the Half-Year: Roman Reigns
* Lifetime Achievement Award: Drew McIntyre
* Gamer of the Half-Year: Tyler Breeze
* Best Dressed of the Half-Year: Tie between Sonya Deville and Seth Rollins
* Social Moment of the Half-Year: Sami Zayn
* Gifable Moment of the Half-Year: Ricochet and John Morrison
* Social Superstar of the Half-Year: Bayley
* Referee of the Half-Year: Charles Robinson
* Return of the Half-Year: Kayla Braxton
* WrestleMania Rain Delay MVP’s: Samoa Joe, Kayla Braxton, Kevin Patrick and Sarah Schreiber

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Bumpy Awards, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading