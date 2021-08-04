wrestling / News
Winners Revealed For Second Annual Bumpy Awards
WWE’s The Bump held the second annual Bumpy Awards today on Youtube and the winners included Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio and more.
* Tag Team of the Half-Year: Rey & Dominik Mysterio
* Rivalry of the Half-Year: Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole
* Moment of the Half-Year: Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison
* Match of the Half-Year: Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (Wrestlemania 37)
* Superstar of the Half-Year: Roman Reigns
* Lifetime Achievement Award: Drew McIntyre
* Gamer of the Half-Year: Tyler Breeze
* Best Dressed of the Half-Year: Tie between Sonya Deville and Seth Rollins
* Social Moment of the Half-Year: Sami Zayn
* Gifable Moment of the Half-Year: Ricochet and John Morrison
* Social Superstar of the Half-Year: Bayley
* Referee of the Half-Year: Charles Robinson
* Return of the Half-Year: Kayla Braxton
* WrestleMania Rain Delay MVP’s: Samoa Joe, Kayla Braxton, Kevin Patrick and Sarah Schreiber
