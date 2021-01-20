wrestling / News

WWE News: Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Brackets to Be Announced On The Bump, New Smackdown Promo

January 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

– WWE has announced that the brackets for the women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on this week’s episode of The Bump. The company announced on Twitter that tomorrow’s show will feature the reveal of the brackets alongside guests Booker T, Chad Gable, Rey Mysterio, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode:

– WWE posted a new promo for this week’s Smackdown, which airs Friday on FOX:

