WWE News: Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Brackets to Be Announced On The Bump, New Smackdown Promo
– WWE has announced that the brackets for the women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on this week’s episode of The Bump. The company announced on Twitter that tomorrow’s show will feature the reveal of the brackets alongside guests Booker T, Chad Gable, Rey Mysterio, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode:
We’re revealing the bracket for the #WWENXT Women’s #DustyClassic tomorrow on #WWETheBump! 👀
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 20, 2021
We can dig this!
2-time @WWE Hall of Famer @BookerT5x joins us tomorrow on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/ZlYB3QCG2Y
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 19, 2021
It's all in the hips and it's all on #WWETheBump as we're joined by @WWEGable on the show for the very first time!
See you tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET on @WWENetwork & @WWE Digital Platforms. pic.twitter.com/C5vbHI6LnA
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 19, 2021
– WWE posted a new promo for this week’s Smackdown, which airs Friday on FOX:
