wrestling / News
Women’s Team NXT Revealed For Survivor Series
November 22, 2019 | Posted by
– We know at least who the members of Team NXT will be for the women’s elimination match at Survivor Series. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, it was revealed that NXT will be Captain Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox.
The five women will face Team RAW (Charlotte Flair, Sarah Logan, Natalya, Asuka and Kairi Sane) and Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross) in the women’s Survivor Series-style match on the PPV. We’ll have a full updated card after tonight’s show.
More Trending Stories
- Awesome Kong On Departing TNA, Altercation With Bubba the Love Sponge, Being Told WWE Didn’t Want Her
- Bruce Prichard on Kurt Angle Debuting as a Heel at Survivor Series 1999, Why Shawn Stasiak Was Angle’s Opponent
- Jim Ross Discusses If Bill Watts Clashed With The Kliq Backstage in WWE in 1995, If He Was Given Full Creative Control, If Bringing Him In Was His Idea
- Latest on Jim Cornette’s NWA Resignation: Why Line Wasn’t Edited Out Initially, Heat Over Anti-AEW Comments