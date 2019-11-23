Women’s Team NXT Revealed For Survivor Series

– We know at least who the members of Team NXT will be for the women’s elimination match at Survivor Series. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, it was revealed that NXT will be Captain Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox.

The five women will face Team RAW (Charlotte Flair, Sarah Logan, Natalya, Asuka and Kairi Sane) and Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross) in the women’s Survivor Series-style match on the PPV. We’ll have a full updated card after tonight’s show.