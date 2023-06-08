wrestling / News

Women’s Title #1 Contender’s Match & More Set For AEW Rampage

June 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 6-9-23 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a #1 contender’s match for the AEW Women’s World Title and more for this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following for this week’s show, which airs Friday night on TNT:

* AEW Women’s World Title #1 Contender’s Match: Britt Baker vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Skye Blue vs. Nyla Rose
* The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Spanish Announce Project
* Lucha Bros & Bandido vs. Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, & Big Bill
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBA

