Women’s World Title Match Set For AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming

Mariah May will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Mina Shirakawa at the Winter Is Coming episode of Dynamite. The match was announced on Wednesday night on Dynamite after a segment where May attacked Shirakawa during an interview with Renee Paquette.

May tried to turn on Shirakawa at AEW Full Gear, but the STARDOM star was ready for her and tackled her off the stage, sending both of them through a table.