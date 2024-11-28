wrestling / News

Women’s World Title Match Set For AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming

November 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 12-11-24 WWT Image Credit: AEW

Mariah May will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Mina Shirakawa at the Winter Is Coming episode of Dynamite. The match was announced on Wednesday night on Dynamite after a segment where May attacked Shirakawa during an interview with Renee Paquette.

May tried to turn on Shirakawa at AEW Full Gear, but the STARDOM star was ready for her and tackled her off the stage, sending both of them through a table.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, AEW Winter Is Coming, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading