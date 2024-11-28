wrestling / News
Women’s World Title Match Set For AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming
Mariah May will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Mina Shirakawa at the Winter Is Coming episode of Dynamite. The match was announced on Wednesday night on Dynamite after a segment where May attacked Shirakawa during an interview with Renee Paquette.
May tried to turn on Shirakawa at AEW Full Gear, but the STARDOM star was ready for her and tackled her off the stage, sending both of them through a table.
Raw emotions spill out as Mina Shirakawa explains her betrayal at #AEWFullGear—but the moment turns chaotic when she’s ambushed by #AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May!
Watch #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS!@ReneePaquette | @MinaShirakawa | @MariahMayx pic.twitter.com/H1YeT2ZwAj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 28, 2024