Women’s World Title Match Set For PROGRESS Chapter 179

Nina Samuels will defend the PROGRESS Women’s World Title against Rhio at PROGRESS Chapter 179 over WrestleMania weekend. The promotion announced the match on Tuesday for the event, which takes place in Las Vegas on April 17th.

The feud ignited at Unboxing, when Nina Samuels shocked fans by launching a surprise assault on Rhio, leaving her battered and seizing the PROGRESS Women’s World Championship in a ruthless display of cunning.

Her aggression escalated further at Chapter 177, where Rayne Leverkusen earned the title of #1 contender—a moment that was stolen within seconds. Before Leverkusen could even celebrate, Samuels blindsided her and secured a quick, opportunistic pinfall, effectively denying her a championship opportunity. The locker room was left stunned, while Rhio’s determination to take back what was hers only grew stronger.

Adding to the drama, Samuels attempted to hijack Rhio’s moment with wrestling legend Meiko Satomura later that night. But the tables turned when Satomura landed a brutal forearm, knocking the champion out of the ring and declaring that PROGRESS needed less Nina Samuels. The legend then turned to Rhio with a powerful message: Win back your championship.

Following Samuels’ refusal to accept Kanji’s challenge for a title match, PROGRESS management found itself without a #1 contender. Taking decisive action, officials determined that Rhio’s rightful rematch would take centre stage in Las Vegas.

Now, the stage is set. Chapter 179 will be the battleground where Rhio seeks redemption and aims to reclaim the PROGRESS Women’s World Championship.

Can Nina Samuels continue her controversial reign, or will Rhio finally reclaim her title and bring an end to Nina’s underhanded tactics?

April 17th

Pearl Theater At Palms Casino Resort

Las Vegas