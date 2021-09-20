World Famous CB Discusses Why Companies Working Together Against WWE Makes Sense

In a recent interview with Fightful, World Famous CB discussed why companies working together against WWE makes sense, wanting to work with people from different companies, and much more. Here’s what he had to say:

World Famous CB on why companies working together against a giant like WWE makes sense: “I feel like the more people in wrestling can work together the better it is. Especially going up against a giant like WWE. It doesn’t have to be a cool thing, but even just a little here and there. One person from here goes here, one person from there goes there, maybe one person here wins a belt here and defends it around these other companies. I just think that’s better and healthy for wrestling. I feel like at the start there were some hurt feelings, but now there’s not the animosity there was at the very beginning. I do think if the right person made that approach to Ring of Honor, AEW and all these other companies could, possibly, work together. I think it just takes the right person making the right argument and talking to the right people on the right day when they’re in the right mindset. I think things could just progress from there.”

On wanting to have the opportunity to work with people from different companies: “But I’d love to work together at these other companies. I miss all working with my friends that left and went to AEW. I love having Yuta around in the Ring of Honor locker room. Now he’s in AEW and I miss having him around. Just getting a chance to work with these people I like being around would be fantastic. That’s my selfish reason for wanting to open the forbidden door is working with all my friends again.”