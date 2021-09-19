World Famous CB On Changing Up His Character, Status of ROH Deal

World Famous CB changed up his character during the pandemic and moved to ROH’s he Pure Division, and he discussed the move in a new interview.

On his ROH deal: “It’s kind of like two tiers. The salary exclusive, ‘Hey, you can’t take indie bookings,’ are—especially because of the pandemic—are more relaxed on that. People like Gresham, Shane Taylor are starting to do more bookings to take their belts around different indies as well. Then there’s the more per appearance side of things where it’s like, ‘Alright, you’re per appearance, but you also have free reign to go make money on the indies as well.’ So, I’m in that latter tier right now.”

CB has reinvented himself and joined the Pure Division. It’s further separated himself from the comedic, lovable character he once portrayed.

On joining the Pure Division: “It was one of those things where me and my boss were on the same page ‘cause that’s what I was really pushing for. Especially before lockdown we were having the first Pure tournament that was supposed to happen, which got shut down. I was really pushing to be in that and that was when I was still Cheeseburger, before I made the jump. But Pure Rules are coming, this is what I need to do. This is what I have been waiting for. I didn’t know it, but this is what I was waiting for. Like I was saying before, the first thing I really picked up in wrestling school was chain wrestling, piecing holds together and transitions. That was always the thing that came easiest to me. For some reason I could do transitions. Once I had ‘em, I had ‘em. I knew how to flow holds together. I was always studying different things and trying different things in training. When Pure Rules was coming back, I was like, ‘This is what I know I was here to do. I can do this. This is my opportunity to show what Cheeseburger can do.’ Then, obviously, the pandemic happened and I changed to World Famous CB, but that ended up working out even better ‘cause right when I come back I’m right in the Pure division. First time they see me I’m back, new gear, new look, new character, against Tracy Williams”

On making the character change during the pandemic: “Just get to go at it, say, ‘Hey, you haven’t seen me for eight months. Here’s what I’ve been working on.’ I’ve been putting myself out there as a Pure wrestler and I think people are really starting to dig it and I’m starting to show people that, ‘Hey, I’m not just a guy that’s a funny gimmick that gets beat up all the time. I am a great technical wrestler and I know I can wrestle with all the best technical wrestlers in the world.’”