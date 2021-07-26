World Famous CB On ROH’s Relationship with NJPW, ROH Possibly Working With Other Companies

World Famous CB weighed in on the rise of promotions working with each other and ROH potentially joining the mix in a new interview. The ROH star spoke with Wrestling Inc and you can check out a couple highlights below:

On if he expects ROH to work with other promotions as fans start to come back: “I would love to see us work with more companies again. It’s very tough with the pandemic. I understand just wanting to keep things in-house right now, but definitely when things open up, I would like to see us get back to work with New Japan, CMLL or even working with AEW or Impact in some capacity. I think the more people in wrestling can work together, the better it is for everybody, even if it’s not a full working relationship but just being cordial with each other is just better for everybody. It creates more opportunities and more eyes on each product. Our New Japan relationship was very successful, and it was an awesome thing to have. That allowed me to go Japan and allowed me to wrestle with my idols, and wrestle with cool people and meet some cool people. It was an awesome time when we had that that full-on relationship. I would love to see us work with some other companies again.”

On the ROH/NJPW relationship: “As far as I’m aware, we still have a very solid relationship. Some of our guys are still going to NJPW Strong. We’ve had people like Rocky come in for tapings, and I think David Finlay was in the the first Pure tournament as well. So as far as I’m aware, the relationship is still ongoing.”