World Famous CB On Why He Stopped Being Cheeseburger, Being Focused On Pure Division

World Famous CB used to be known as Cheeseburger, and he discussed his ring name change and more in a new interview. The ROH star sat down with Wrestling Inc and you can check out some highlights below:

On changing his ring name: “At the time, during the pandemic and being off for so long, I had a lot to think about. Myself, my career, what direction I wanted to go. I felt Cheeseburger kind of started to become stagnant, and if it didn’t become stagnant, it was very close to becoming stagnant and old news … We were off like, nine, ten months because of the pandemic. No wrestling. I didn’t want to come back just doing the same stuff I was doing before, just being Cheeseburger. I wanted to develop a new character where I could be more of a serious wrestler. I could have more of a definitive direction. With Cheeseburger, I never really knew what the character was supposed to be, what they wanted out of it. As World Famous CB, I have a lot more of a clear direction as a character that I created and wasn’t given to me. It was something where I could show off my wrestling skill.”

On his new persona: “The way I always describe it is that Cheeseburger was a character that was also a wrestler, but World Famous CB is a wrestler that is also a character … I see myself as a wrestler that can wrestle anybody, but primarily a Pure wrestler. Someone that can go toe-to-toe grappling with anyone on the roster.”

On ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham: “It’s been great having someone like Gresham push Pure wrestling. He’s an awesome help in the locker room. To pick his brain and get advice, that dude knows every single hold inside and out. He’s been a fantastic help to me. We have a good relationship to where I can talk to him and get advice and everything from him. He’s been just awe-inspiring in Ring of Honor. Every match he has is must-watch. I’m glad he’s waving the flag of Pure wrestling and bringing it back. He gives a place for people like myself who are a fan of that style to fit in the confines of the roster.”