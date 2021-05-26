World Heavyweight Championship Match Set For NWA When Our Shadows Fall

Nick Aldis has an opponent for his NWA World Heavyweight Championship match at NWA When Our Shadows Fall. On Tuesday’s NWA Powerrr, Trevor Murdoch won a battle royal to earn the #1 contendership and punch his ticket to the June 6th PPV, where he will challenge Aldis for the title.

The match is Aldis’ first defense of the championship since NWA Back For The Attack in March, where he defeated Aron Stevens to retain the championship. When Our Shadows Fall will be a no-fans event and stream live on FITE TV and PPV.