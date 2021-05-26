wrestling / News
World Heavyweight Championship Match Set For NWA When Our Shadows Fall
Nick Aldis has an opponent for his NWA World Heavyweight Championship match at NWA When Our Shadows Fall. On Tuesday’s NWA Powerrr, Trevor Murdoch won a battle royal to earn the #1 contendership and punch his ticket to the June 6th PPV, where he will challenge Aldis for the title.
The match is Aldis’ first defense of the championship since NWA Back For The Attack in March, where he defeated Aron Stevens to retain the championship. When Our Shadows Fall will be a no-fans event and stream live on FITE TV and PPV.
.@TheRealTMurdoch stands tall in the 14-man Battle Royale!
He will go onto face @RealNickAldis at #WhenOurShadowsFall on June 6
What a season finale of #NWAPowerrr on #FITE!
👉 Subscribe to Powerrr: https://t.co/q83tHWQNyK
▶️ Order the PPV: https://t.co/N40FINLf1N pic.twitter.com/YGL51mRWwL
— FITE (@FiteTV) May 25, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details On AEW’s Plans For Stadium Stampede At Double Or Nothing
- More Details On Buff Bagwell’s Recent Arrest, Bagwell Currently Facing Over 15 Charges In Georgia
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Scott Hall’s Debut Promo On Nitro In 1996, Backstage Reaction After The Segment
- Ric Flair On Thinking He’d Lost Roman Reigns’ Respect, Four Horsewomen’s Longevity As Top WWE Stars