World Of Sport Reportedly Planning Relaunch, Have Spoken With Nick Aldis & Mickie James

World of Sport is reportedly looking to relaunch again, and are said to have spoken with Nick Aldis and Mickie James. Inside the Ropes reports that the UK promotion, which returned in 2016 and had a new season in 2018, is looking to relaunch again and have looked at several different options including an NWA-style model that would feature low-cost free-to-air TV shows from a studio alongside live events.

The report adds that the company reached out to Nick Aldis and there’s been talk between the two sides. Aldis, of course, recently announced that he’s exiting the NWA. There is also interest in involving Mickie James, who is currently on her “Last Rodeo” in Impact Wrestling.

There’s no word on when this relaunch may happen.