World of Sport Wrestling on ITV Draws Nearly 1.2 Million Viewers
– Per the promotion’s official Twitter account, the World of Sport Wrestling debut on ITV peaked at nearly 1.2 million viewers. You can check out the announcement below. This makes WOS Wrestling the highest-rated British wrestling TV show in over 30 years.
As previously reported, Rampage Brown was crowned the new champion in the series debut after defeating Grado. Grado had originally won the title in 2016. Also, former WWE Superstar, Stu Bennett (aka Wade Barrett), portrayed a General Manager role.
