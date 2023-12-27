World TV Championship Unification Match Set For NWA Paranoia

The NWA TV Championships will be unified at NWA Paranoia next month. The company announced on Tuesday that World Women’s Television Champion Max The Impaler will battle World Television Champion Mims, with the titles to be unified under the winner.

The announcement states that there must be a winner and thus there will not be a time limit draw possible.

Mims has been NWA Television Champion since early October, while Max won the NWA World Women’s Television Championship from Kenzie Paige at NWA 75.

NWA Paramoia takes place on January 13th from Fort Lauderdale, Florida and will be an NWA Powerrr taping.