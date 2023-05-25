WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 37 Preview Clip & Synopsis

– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 37. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:

* Reina Del Rey vs. Jennifer Florez

* Amber Rodriguez vs. Razor

* GiGi Gianni vs. Chantilly Chella

* Samantha Smart and The Disciplinarian vs. Randi Rah Rah and Coach Campanelli