wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 37 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 37. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:
* Reina Del Rey vs. Jennifer Florez
* Amber Rodriguez vs. Razor
* GiGi Gianni vs. Chantilly Chella
* Samantha Smart and The Disciplinarian vs. Randi Rah Rah and Coach Campanelli
EPISODE 37: “School Yard Brawl” The Queen of Kings, Reina Del Rey takes on the New Breed Jennifer Florez! Plus Amber Rodriguez faces off against the Heavy Metal Sister leader, Razor. Also in action: GiGi Gianni fights solo against the Rave Queen, Chantilly Chella. And in our Main Event we have for the first time in the history of WOW a School Yard Brawl! Samantha Smart and The Disciplinarian throw all rules out the window as they battle Coach Campanelli and Randi Rah Rah in a match where all school-based weapons, chalk, erasers, and rulers are all legal! Will the Coach Campanilli chalk up a win for her team, or will they be disciplined?