WOW – Women Of Wrestling Episode 45 Preview Clip & Synopsis

WOW – Women Of Wrestling has released a preview clip pand lineup for this weekend’s show. You can see the synopsis, card and video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:

* Penelope Pink & Vickie Lynn McCoy vs. Kandi Krush and Princess Aussie

* Reina Del Rey and Wrecking Ball vs. Americana and Jennifer Florez

* Coach Campanelli vs. GI Jane

* Sandy Shore vs. Fury.