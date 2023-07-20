wrestling / News
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Episode 45 Preview Clip & Synopsis
WOW – Women Of Wrestling has released a preview clip pand lineup for this weekend’s show. You can see the synopsis, card and video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:
* Penelope Pink & Vickie Lynn McCoy vs. Kandi Krush and Princess Aussie
* Reina Del Rey and Wrecking Ball vs. Americana and Jennifer Florez
* Coach Campanelli vs. GI Jane
* Sandy Shore vs. Fury.
This weekend WOW – Women Of Wrestling kicks off with power versus agility as Reina Del Rey and Wrecking Ball take on Stephy Slays and Jennifer Florez. Then, see what led to the unexpected match up of Coach Campanelli and GI Jane. Plus, we will see if Sandy Shore can be the one to finally stop Fury in her tracks, or if the Heavy Metal Sisters continue to prove to be the Queens of Mean? In the Main Event, the WOW World Champion Penelope Pink joins her Fabulous Four teammate Vickie Lynn McCoy to face the ferocious duo of Kandi Krush and Princess Aussie in tag team action. Can the underdogs get the upset against the Fabulous Two?
