WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 50 Preview Clip & Synopsis

– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released a preview clip and lineup for this weekend’s episode 50. You can see the synopsis, card, and video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:

* Fury, Siren the Voodoo Doll, and Holidead vs. Americana & Spring Break 24/7 (Sandy Shore and Crystal Waters)

* WOW Tag Team Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: The Tonga Twins vs. Miami’s Sweet Heat (Laurie and Lindsey Carlson)

EPISODE 50: “Falls Count Anywhere Championship” Tonight’s hour of power kicks off with 3 on 3 action. Fury will be teaming up with her mortal enemies — Siren the Voodoo Doll and Holidead to face Americana and Spring Break 24/7, Sandy Shore and Crystal Waters. This one should be a tidal wave of action! In the Main Event it’s the volcanic Tonga Twins, Kaoz and Kona challenging the WOW Tag Team Champions, Miami’s Sweet Heat, Laurie and Lindsey Carlson in a Falls Count Anywhere Championship Match.