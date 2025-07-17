WOW – Women of Wrestling Returning To San Diego Comic-Con This Year

WOW – Women of Wrestling has announced that it will return to the San Diego Comic-Con this year, with a panel on July 25. It will include co-owners Jeanie Buss and David McLane, as well as Miami’s Sweet Heat’s Laurie and Lindsey Carlson, Paola Mayfield and Santana Garrett. Here’s the press release:

WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING RETURNS TO THE STAGE AT COMIC-CON® INTERNATIONAL 2025

Special Panel Session Featuring WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING Co-Owners Jeanie Buss and David McLane, Along with WOW Superheroes Miami’s Sweet Heat’s Laurie and Lindsey Carlson, Paola Mayfield, and Santana Garrett on Friday, July 25 in San Diego

WOW – Women Of Wrestling, the premier all-female sports entertainment property, returns to San Diego for a special panel at this year’s Comic-Con.

Moderated by Variety’s Senior TV Editor Emily Longeretta, “WOW – Women Of Wrestling on Female Representation in Sports and Discovering New Talent”

Friday, July 25 from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM in Room 6DE at the San Diego Convention Center.

Join co-owners Jeanie Buss and David McLane, along with WOW Superheroes Miami’s Sweet Heat – Lindsey & Laurie Carlson, Paola Mayfield and Santana Garrett, as they discuss the importance of the rise of female representation in professional sports, the influence of comics on pro wrestling and what’s to come for WOW – Women Of Wrestling.

About WOW – Women Of Wrestling

WOW – Women Of Wrestling is the premier all-female sports entertainment property, co-owned and co-founded by trailblazing sports executive Jeanie Buss and David McLane, who is the founder of the original GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Led by the larger-than-life WOW Superheroes and their in-ring rivalries, WOW is an action-packed saga that plays out at high-energy live events and in weekly syndication across the U.S. As the only all-female wrestling organization with a global footprint, WOW showcases supreme athleticism, dramatic and inspiring stories, and is centered 24/7 around empowering and uplifting women and fans around the world. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

About the panelists:

Jeanie Buss (Co-founder and co-owner of WOW – Women Of Wrestling) – Co-owner and Governor of the Los Angeles Lakers, Jeanie Buss has been named by ESPN as “quite possibly the most powerful woman in all of sports.” As a child, comic book characters such as Wonder Woman and Supergirl captivated Jeanie. Today, she is intent on empowering women and engaging fans by introducing them to the World of WOW, a place where women are the stars and fight their own battles. For Jeanie, WOW represents a whole new universe of modern day, real- life superheroes.

David McLane (Co-founder and co-owner of WOW – Women Of Wrestling) – David McLane is no stranger to the wrestling world, having grown up in it since he was 13. While most thought that wrestling should and would remain a boys’ club, David had a vision that women could be the stars of the ring. David’s passion led him to create the very first all-women’s wrestling TV program, GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling). Today, with his partners Jeanie Buss, Paramount Global Content Distribution and the amazing WOW Superheroes, David continues to build a new future for women’s wrestling.

Lindsey & Laurie Carlson (WOW Superheroes) – Lindsey and Laurie Carlson began their journey in a small town in Nebraska. Growing up as high school hoop stars, the twins pursued degrees in occupational therapy at the College of St. Mary’s, where both participated on the Flame’s basketball team. After graduation, Lindsey and Laurie decided to take every penny they had saved to escape the bitter cold of the Midwest and traveled south to the Sunshine State of Florida to start their own business and be their own bosses. However, they eventually became dissatisfied with simply succeeding in business and sitting in the office all day. The twins sought out the excitement and energy that college basketball had once provided for them by enrolling in a local wrestling school run by the former WWE stars the Wild Samoans.

With their days filled with running their own business and nights spent training to become professional wrestlers, the twins reserved their weekends for fun in the magical city of Miami, where they now hail from. Lindsey and Laurie, The Carlson Twins, are Miami’s Sweet Heat. The Twins who are managed by WOW’s Fabulous Lana Star have found tremendous success in the ring and are recognized as the four-time tag team champions of WOW.

Paola Mayfield (WOW Superhero) – Paola Mayfield—the Colombian GOAT, hails from Bucaramanga, Colombia. She recently earned her crown as the “Greatest of All Time” by winning the reality show “The GOAT” and is known for her iconic run on “90 Day Fiancé” and its spin-off “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” Paola’s WOW journey kicks off under the mentorship of former WOW World Champion Abilene Maverick. Always stepping into the ring with high glam and a little something extra up her sleeve, Paola has become the talk of WOW. Armed with raw athleticism and undeniable skill, she is ready to dominate in the ring and her on-camera charisma is bound to turn heads. Of course, being in the public eye isn’t all sparkles and champagne. Paola has dealt with her fair share of haters, but in true GOAT fashion, she brushes them off like dust on her designer boots.

Santana Garrett (WOW Superhero) – Santana Garrett is a second-generation wrestler. Her father was ‘TNT’ Kenny G, and he had his daughter at ringside since the day she was born. From an early age, Santana knew she wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps, even joking that she “grew up inside a wrestling ring.” She has been quoted as saying she learned holds from her dad before she was in junior high. This kind of upbringing had a tremendous influence on the young second-generation star, and as soon as she entered adulthood, she became a wrestler. She earned her stripes throughout the independent circuit of Florida, and began working all over the country, and before long, she went global. She now finds herself in the spotlight on the biggest stage for women’s professional wrestling: WOW – Women Of Wrestling.

Santana, who has been the WOW World Champion before, is currently seeking to make her dad proud of his little girl by winning the coveted WOW Title a second time. Standing in her way are several WOW Superheroes, including Paola Mayfield.