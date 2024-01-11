– WOW – Women of Wrestling continues its new season this weekend with Season 2 Episode 18. WOW has released a preview clip and lineup for this weekend’s first episode. You can see the synopsis, updated lineup, and preview video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:

* WOW Trios Tournament begins

* All American Girls vs. Jessie Jones and Amber O’Neal

* Tiki Chamorro vs. Gloria Glitter

* Lil J-Boogie vs. Chantilly Chella