WOW – Women of Wrestling S2 Episode 18 Preview Clip & Synopsis

January 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WOW Women of Wrestling S2 Episode 18 Image Credit: WOW Television Enterprises, LLC

– WOW – Women of Wrestling continues its new season this weekend with Season 2 Episode 18. WOW has released a preview clip and lineup for this weekend’s first episode. You can see the synopsis, updated lineup, and preview video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:

* WOW Trios Tournament begins
* All American Girls vs. Jessie Jones and Amber O’Neal
* Tiki Chamorro vs. Gloria Glitter
* Lil J-Boogie vs. Chantilly Chella

SEASON 2 EPISODE 18: “Trios Tournament Turmoil” The WOW Trios Tournament officially kicks off as Team Spirit and Team IQ Superior both look to pick up the first win and advance. The newly formed All American Girls have their focus firmly on Jessie Jones and Amber O’Neal and hope to pick up a win for Levi in their Main Event tag match. Tiki Chamorro is forced to go it alone in her match with Gloria Glitter when Tag Champions The Tonga Twins are too busy to watch her from ringside, and new WOW Superhero Lil J-Boogie tries to make an impression in her debut match against fellow dancing phenom Chantilly Chella.

