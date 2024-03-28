– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 2 episode 29 airing in syndication:

* Ariel Sky vs. Top Tier

* Exodus and Ice Cold vs. The All American Girls

* BK Rhythm vs. Holidead

* WOW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Mother Truckers (c) vs. Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx