WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 2 Episode 29 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 2 episode 29 airing in syndication:
* Ariel Sky vs. Top Tier
* Exodus and Ice Cold vs. The All American Girls
* BK Rhythm vs. Holidead
* WOW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Mother Truckers (c) vs. Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx
SEASON 2 EPISODE 29: “Sky’s the Limit” To prove that the members of Team Spirit are more than just benchwarmers, Ariel Sky challenges Top Tier to face Team Spirit head on in the Main Event. A new medical update is revealed, putting the fate of Abilene Maverick’s coveted WOW World Championship title on the line. Tag team action heats up as Exodus and Ice Cold battle the All American Girls and singles action continues as Brat Pack member BK Rhythm takes on Holidead. Will newcomers Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx dethrone The Mother Truckers in the WOW World Championship Tag Team Match? And finally, David McLane gets to the bottom of recent allegations against The Beast and is ready to make a final statement.