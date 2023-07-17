WOW – Women Of Wrestling Stars Set To Appear at Headlocked Booth During San Diego Comic-Con

Several WOW – Women Of Wrestling stars as well as Jeannie Buss are set to appear at the Headlocked booth at San Diego Comic-Con. The promotion announced the news on Monday, as you can see below:

WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING OWNER JEANIE BUSS AND WOW SUPERHEROES RETURN TO COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO 2023

Headlocked Comics Will Host Buss and WOW Superheroes Kandi Krush and Genesis for a Fan Autograph Signing at Their Booth on Saturday, July 22

Los Angeles – July 17, 2023 – WOW – Women Of Wrestling returns to Comic-Con International: San Diego 2023 for an exclusive meet and greet with iconic sports executive and WOW owner Jeanie Buss along with two WOW Superheroes – Kandi Krush and Genesis. Buss, Krush and Genesis will be in attendance for a fan autograph signing on Saturday, July 22 from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PST at the Headlocked Comics booth #1901.

Featuring compelling backstories on its WOW Superheroes and elite athleticism, the current season of WOW – Women Of Wrestling is airing in weekend syndication, on Pluto TV’s Fight Channel and on VICE TV. Owned by Buss and David McLane, the world’s premier all-female sports entertainment property will return this fall for its second season of action distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.