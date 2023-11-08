WOW-Women of Wrestling Announces TV Tapings For Next Month

WOW – Women of Wresting has announced that they will have several TV tapings next month at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. The tapings run from December 11-14. Those who get VIP tickets also get:

* One WOW Reserved Ringside Ticket.

* Meet & Greet with Select WOW Superheroes

* Memorable Individual Photo Opportunity with Select WOW Superheroes

* VIP Priority Check-In and access to separate VIP entrance with entry to the private, themed WOW VIP Hospitality Room

* One Limited-Edition WOW T-Shirt

* Hospitality Also Includes Complimentary Soft Drinks and Snacks Selections

* One Commemorative WOW VIP Laminate & Matching Lanyard