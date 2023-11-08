wrestling / News
WOW-Women of Wrestling Announces TV Tapings For Next Month
November 8, 2023 | Posted by
WOW – Women of Wresting has announced that they will have several TV tapings next month at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. The tapings run from December 11-14. Those who get VIP tickets also get:
* One WOW Reserved Ringside Ticket.
* Meet & Greet with Select WOW Superheroes
* Memorable Individual Photo Opportunity with Select WOW Superheroes
* VIP Priority Check-In and access to separate VIP entrance with entry to the private, themed WOW VIP Hospitality Room
* One Limited-Edition WOW T-Shirt
* Hospitality Also Includes Complimentary Soft Drinks and Snacks Selections
* One Commemorative WOW VIP Laminate & Matching Lanyard
