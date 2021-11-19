wrestling / News
Wrestle House 2 Set to Kick Off On Next Week’s Impact
November 18, 2021 | Posted by
Wrestle House is set to make its return on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. It was announced on tonight’s show that the Wrestle House will be back next week.
The segment’s return was set up after John E. Bravo, attempting to make Johnny Swinger feel better after he lost another match this week, made a deal with Rosemary to bring back the house. Rosemary agreed to do it in exchange for some of his “virgin blood.”
Wrestle House was a segment that aired on Impact in the summer of 2020 during the pandemic.
Wrestle House 2 – NEXT WEEK! #IMPACTonAXSTV @WeAreRosemary @JohnEBravo1st @MadisonRayne @swinger_johnny @kalebKonley @SuperMexCTM @steveofcrazzy @FearHavok pic.twitter.com/2zZnvK6h8S
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 19, 2021
