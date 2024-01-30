WrestleCade Level Up Set To Take Place In Late November

WrestleCade is returning, with WrestleCade Level Up set to take place toward the end of the year. The promotion announced that WrestleCade Level Up will take place from November 29th through December 1st in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The full announcement on Facebook reads:

#WrestleCade Weekend returns with LEVEL UP!

WHEN: 11/29/24 – 12/1/24

WHERE: Benton Convention Center

Winston-Salem, NC

Ticket info coming soon!

What Is WrestleCade Weekend? A 3-day family friendly convention for fans of wrestling & sports entertainment which brings together more than 125 of your favorite wrestling stars from all eras starting at 12pm on November 29th and ending at 7pm on December 1, 2024.

— FEATURING

Live pro wrestling PPV’s all 3-days.

Meet & greets with your favorite wrestling stars.

Question and Answer panels.

Live wrestling podcasts.

Costume contests.

Wrestling related merchandise for sale.

MUCH MORE!

Admission tickets and schedule coming soon.