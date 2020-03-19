UPDATE: More On WrestleMania 36 Reportedly Taking Place Over Multiple Locations

UPDATE: PWInsider is now also reporting that WrestleMania 36 will be broadcast from multiple closed sets. The site reports that the multiple locations will allow WWE to minimize the amount of talent and staff present at Performance Center tapings, as they are taking social distancing recommendations very seriously.

The site adds that while there are no word on what the non-PC locations will be, there are several options including Titan Tower, the Performance Center’s 3D suite, and the potential of using Fox or Universal’s soundstages. The use of multiple locations will also potentially — though this is not confirmed as being part of the plan — allow WWE to possibly use pre-taped material and/or matches and use the multiple locations and closed sets to cut down on spoilers.

ORIGINAL: According to a new report, WrestleMania will not only take place over two night, but also over multiple locations. ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reported on Twitter that the show, which WWE announced earlier today would air over two nights, will utilize multiple other locations according to WWE themselves.

WWE did not state this in the announcement they sent out to press, nor the WWE.com announcement which reads:

WrestleMania 36 is now set for a historic two-night presentation on WWE Network with former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski hosting The Show of Shows at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5. The 2020 edition of The Showcase of the Immortals will make history as the first to span across multiple days. Earlier this week, it was announced WrestleMania 36 would emanate from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and only essential personnel will be on the closed set during production. Titles and legacies are on the line as WrestleMania 36 features a loaded slate of matches. Royal Rumble Match winner Drew McIntyre challenges WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Universal Champion Goldberg defends his title against Roman Reigns, and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch looks to fight off the rise of Shayna Baszler. Also, 16-time World Champion John Cena returns to battle “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles hopes to put the “final nail in the coffin” of The Undertaker’s career and much more. Gronkowski revealed the new format and his role as host on his Twitter earlier today. The three-time Super Bowl champion also promised more details when he appears on SmackDown this Friday on FOX at 8/7 C. It’s official! I’m hosting @WrestleMania this year…and it’s gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 🚨2-NIGHT🚨event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020 Stay tuned to WWE digital platforms for more updates on WrestleMania 36.