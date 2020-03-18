wrestling / News
WrestleMania 36 To Be Held as Two-Night Event, Hosted by Rob Gronkowski
This year’s WrestleMania will truly be a unique show, not only airing from the WWE Performance Center but as a two-night event. WWE announced on Wednesday that the show will stream on the WWE Network on April 4th and 5th and will be hosted by Rob Gronkowski.
The announcement adds that Gronkowski will reveal what plans he has in store for the show on this week’s episode of Smackdown. The full announcement is below:
WRESTLEMANIA® TOO BIG FOR JUST ONE NIGHT
WrestleMania, for the first time ever, will be held as a two-night event streaming on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and available on pay-per-view.
The two-night pop culture extravaganza will be hosted by three-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski. Tune in to SmackDown this Friday at 8 pm ET on FOX to see what Gronk has in store for WrestleMania.
As previously announced, only essential personnel will be on the closed set during the production of WrestleMania.
More Trending Stories
- Chael Sonnen Calls Monday’s RAW A ‘Rotten Piece of Garbage’
- Renee Young Teases New WWE Backstage Content Even During Production Shutdown
- Gail Kim On Her WWE Return Being Disappointing, Getting the Daniel Bryan Storyline As She Was About to Quit and Why She Left
- CM Punk On Which Opponents Could Bring Him Back to the Ring, Says The Answer Changes