WrestleMania 36 To Be Held as Two-Night Event, Hosted by Rob Gronkowski

This year’s WrestleMania will truly be a unique show, not only airing from the WWE Performance Center but as a two-night event. WWE announced on Wednesday that the show will stream on the WWE Network on April 4th and 5th and will be hosted by Rob Gronkowski.

The announcement adds that Gronkowski will reveal what plans he has in store for the show on this week’s episode of Smackdown. The full announcement is below: