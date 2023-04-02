What Happened After WrestleMania 39 Went Off The Air

411’s Jeffrey Harris is at WrestleMania 39 and noted that after the show went off the air Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens continued to celebrate as The Usos headed to the back. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens celebrated more and then went to ringside to embrace their loved ones. They played to the crowd as they walked back to the stage.

Zayn and Owens defeated The Usos to win the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles, ending the Usos 623 day title reign, in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night One.