Wrestlemania 40 Premium Travel Packages Now On Sale – Full Details

WWE and On Location have announced that premium travel packages are now on sale for Wrestlemania 40 in Philadephia. The highest tier, the Champion Priority Pass, features an “ECW Experience with Rob Van Dam” and “Ringside Photo Op”, among other things. That costs $9000 per person. You can find full details below and more information here.

April 6 – 7

Enjoy the ultimate WWE Fan Experience with an official WWE Priority Pass Ticket + Package from On Location.

Choose Your Priority Pass:

Silver Priority Pass – $800 per person.

Official WWE WrestleMania 40 Ticket: Upper Level Seating

Pre-Show Tailgate with WWE Superstar Appearances (Both Nights)

WWE Priority Pass Pre-Event Gift Pack

Superstore Express Entrance & Checkout Lane

Dedicated Stadium Entrance

WWE Credential & Lanyard

Gold Priority Pass – $4,2500 per person.

Official WWE WrestleMania 40 Ticket: Lower Level Seating

Pre-Show All-Inclusive Hospitality with WWE Superstar Appearances (Both Nights) plus an Appearance from The Undertaker

Signed Commemorative Poster

Ring Mat Plaque

WWE Priority Pass Pre-Event Gift Pack

Superstore Express Entrance & Checkout Lane

Dedicated Stadium Entrance

WWE Credential & Lanyard

Champion Priority Pass – $9,000 per person.

Official WWE WrestleMania 40 Ticket: Premium Floor Seating

Ringside Photo Op

ECW Experience with Rob Van Dam

Pre-Show All-Inclusive Hospitality with WWE Superstar Appearances (Both Nights) plus an Appearance from The Undertaker

Live Podcast Media Lounge

In-Seat Food & Beverage Service

Commemorative Chair with Exclusive Hassle Free Shipping

Signed Commemorative Poster

Ring Mat Plaque

WWE Priority Pass Pre-Event Gift Pack

Superstore Express Entrance & Checkout Lane

Dedicated Stadium Entrance

WWE Credential & Lanyard