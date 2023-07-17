wrestling / News

Wrestlemania 40 Premium Travel Packages Now On Sale – Full Details

July 17, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE and On Location have announced that premium travel packages are now on sale for Wrestlemania 40 in Philadephia. The highest tier, the Champion Priority Pass, features an “ECW Experience with Rob Van Dam” and “Ringside Photo Op”, among other things. That costs $9000 per person. You can find full details below and more information here.

April 6 – 7

Enjoy the ultimate WWE Fan Experience with an official WWE Priority Pass Ticket + Package from On Location.

Choose Your Priority Pass:

Silver Priority Pass – $800 per person.

Official WWE WrestleMania 40 Ticket: Upper Level Seating
Pre-Show Tailgate with WWE Superstar Appearances (Both Nights)
WWE Priority Pass Pre-Event Gift Pack
Superstore Express Entrance & Checkout Lane
Dedicated Stadium Entrance
WWE Credential & Lanyard
Gold Priority Pass – $4,2500 per person.

Official WWE WrestleMania 40 Ticket: Lower Level Seating
Pre-Show All-Inclusive Hospitality with WWE Superstar Appearances (Both Nights) plus an Appearance from The Undertaker
Signed Commemorative Poster
Ring Mat Plaque
WWE Priority Pass Pre-Event Gift Pack
Superstore Express Entrance & Checkout Lane
Dedicated Stadium Entrance
WWE Credential & Lanyard
Champion Priority Pass – $9,000 per person.

Official WWE WrestleMania 40 Ticket: Premium Floor Seating
Ringside Photo Op
ECW Experience with Rob Van Dam
Pre-Show All-Inclusive Hospitality with WWE Superstar Appearances (Both Nights) plus an Appearance from The Undertaker
Live Podcast Media Lounge
In-Seat Food & Beverage Service
Commemorative Chair with Exclusive Hassle Free Shipping
Signed Commemorative Poster
Ring Mat Plaque
WWE Priority Pass Pre-Event Gift Pack
Superstore Express Entrance & Checkout Lane
Dedicated Stadium Entrance
WWE Credential & Lanyard

