Wrestlemania 42 Reportedly No Longer Happening In New Orleans

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Wrestlemania 42 will no longer happen in the city of New Orleans, where it was scheduled to happen in 2026. The event was set for April 11 and 12, 2026. The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation said instead, it will be rescheduled to a later year. Instead, Money in the Bank will be held in the city next year.

Their statement reads: “The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and New Orleans & Company are working closely with our friends at TKO to expand our long-standing partnership, which will include UFC 318 on July 19, 2025, Money In The Bank in 2026, and WrestleMania – which will move from the currently scheduled 2026 timeframe to a future year.”

The event was scheduled for the Caesars Superdome and was announced by the Rock on the February 21 episode of Smackdown. It should be noted that WWE still lists the event on their website.