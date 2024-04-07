– Fightful Select has some various updates from around Philadelphia for WrestleMania Weekend. As noted, WWE President Nick Khan was in attendance at the recent GCW Bloodsport event. It’s said that Khan and former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Bloodsport promoter Josh Barnett have a good relationship.

Additionally, other WWE names who attended the Bloodsport show included Natalya, Sonya Deville, and former WWE Superstar Lana (aka CJ Perry) to show their support for Shayna Baszler, who worked the event. Also, Fightful reports that other WWE talents were contacted about possibly working Bloodsport.

– It’s also reported by Fightful that Gabe Sapolsky was scouting talent for WWE at other indie events over the weekend. The report notes that WWE staff said that WrestleMania 40 Weekend was one of the biggest mainstream media weeks in the company’s history.

– Natalya was also said to be in attendance for the STARDOM American Dream 2024 in the Keystone State show that took place in Philadelphia on April 4.