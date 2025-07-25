wrestling / News

Wrestling Open Results 7.24.25: #1 Contenders Match, More

July 25, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wrestling Open 7-25-25 Image Credit: Beyond Wrestling

Beyond Wrestling’s latest Wrestling Open show featured Charles Mason and more in action. You can see the results below from Thursday’s show, which aired on IWTV, per Fightful:

* Jake Gray def. Jay Tunis
* DJ Powers def. Erik Chacha
* Discovery Gauntlet: Charles Mason def. Terry Yaki
* Joseph Alexander def. Sean Keegan
* Gabby Forza def. Tina San Antonio
* The New School def. Eye Black Jack & Pedro Dones
* Wrestling Open Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Match: Big Business def. The Stetson Ranch

