Wrestling Open Results 7.24.25: #1 Contenders Match, More

Beyond Wrestling’s latest Wrestling Open show featured Charles Mason and more in action. You can see the results below from Thursday’s show, which aired on IWTV, per Fightful:

* Jake Gray def. Jay Tunis

* DJ Powers def. Erik Chacha

* Discovery Gauntlet: Charles Mason def. Terry Yaki

* Joseph Alexander def. Sean Keegan

* Gabby Forza def. Tina San Antonio

* The New School def. Eye Black Jack & Pedro Dones

* Wrestling Open Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Match: Big Business def. The Stetson Ranch