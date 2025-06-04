wrestling / News
Wrestling Open RI Results 6.2.25: Ricky Smokes Battles Love Doug, More
June 4, 2025 | Posted by
Wrestling Open RI’s latest event took place on Monday night with WWE Evolve star Ricky Smokes in action and more. You can see the full results from the Cranston, Rhode Island show below, per Fightful:
* TJ Crawford def. JGeorge
* No Disqualification Match: Brick City def. DJ Powers & Giorgio Lawrence
* Dustin Waller def. Jake Gray
* Brando Lee def. Jariel Rivera
* Ricky Smokes def. Love Doug
* WWE ID Tournament First Round Match: Brad Baylor def. Aaron Rourke
* Bobby Orlando & Jermaine Marbury def. MINT
