Wrestling Open RI Results 8.4.25: Bear Bronson In Tag Team Main Event, More
Beyond Wrestling held their latest Wrestling Open RI show on Monday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the Cranston, Rhode Island show below, per Fightful:
* Erik Chacha def. JGeorge
* Brando Lee & Ichiban def. The Pretty Boy Express
* Liviyah def. Tiara James
* Anthony Greene fought It’s GAL to a double countout
* Aaron Ortiz def. DJ Powers
* Oxx Adams def. TJ Crawford
* Bobby Orlando def. Andy Williams
* Bear Bronson & Ryan Clancy fought Bryce Donovan & VSK ended to a 20-minute time limit draw
