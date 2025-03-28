wrestling / News

Wrestling Open RI Series Launching On Mondays Starting Next Week

March 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wrestling Open RI 3-31-25 Image Credit: Wrestling Open

Wrestling Open is launching a second weekly series that will air on Monday nights. The promotion, which hosts a Thursday night show on IWTV, will debut Wrestling Open RI on Monday the 31st, also on IWTV.

The lineup for Monday’s show is:

* Wrestling Open Championship Match: Ryan Clancy vs. Brad Baylor
* Championship Melt $10,000 Gauntlet Match: Notorious Mimi vs. Paris Van Dale vs. Spike Nishimura vs. Tiara James vs. Little Mean Kathleen vs. Liviyah
* GAL vs. Ichiban
* Bobby Orlando vs. BRG

https://x.com/beyondwrestling/status/1905086136503934981

