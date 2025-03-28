wrestling / News
Wrestling Open RI Series Launching On Mondays Starting Next Week
March 27, 2025 | Posted by
Wrestling Open is launching a second weekly series that will air on Monday nights. The promotion, which hosts a Thursday night show on IWTV, will debut Wrestling Open RI on Monday the 31st, also on IWTV.
The lineup for Monday’s show is:
* Wrestling Open Championship Match: Ryan Clancy vs. Brad Baylor
* Championship Melt $10,000 Gauntlet Match: Notorious Mimi vs. Paris Van Dale vs. Spike Nishimura vs. Tiara James vs. Little Mean Kathleen vs. Liviyah
* GAL vs. Ichiban
* Bobby Orlando vs. BRG
https://x.com/beyondwrestling/status/1905086136503934981
More Trending Stories
- Update on Will Ospreay’s Health After Landing on Hip At AEW Revolution
- Goldberg Discusses His Son Possibly Getting Into Wrestling, Says He Would Support It
- Tommy Dreamer Compares Jon Moxley & Cope Street Fight to Classic ECW Match
- CM Punk Recalls Conversation With Triple H That Led To WWE Return, Says They Are Very Similar