Wrestling Open RI Series Launching On Mondays Starting Next Week

Wrestling Open is launching a second weekly series that will air on Monday nights. The promotion, which hosts a Thursday night show on IWTV, will debut Wrestling Open RI on Monday the 31st, also on IWTV.

The lineup for Monday’s show is:

* Wrestling Open Championship Match: Ryan Clancy vs. Brad Baylor

* Championship Melt $10,000 Gauntlet Match: Notorious Mimi vs. Paris Van Dale vs. Spike Nishimura vs. Tiara James vs. Little Mean Kathleen vs. Liviyah

* GAL vs. Ichiban

* Bobby Orlando vs. BRG

