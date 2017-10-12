 

WWE 2K Asks The Young Bucks to Do Motion Capture Work Since So Many Fans Create Them In the Game

October 12, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Young Bucks

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the day after the Young Bucks got their cease and desist letter from WWE, the WWE 2K video game people asked them to work on doing motion captures for next year’s game. They were told that so many people in last year’s game were using Create-a-wrestler mode to play as The Bucks that they felt they needed them to do the work so that they could get all of their signature moves in the next game.

