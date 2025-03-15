wrestling / News
WWE News: ‘4’ Vignette Airs On Smackdown, Axiom Battles Gunther
– A second mysterious vignette aired on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, with the number 4 featured prominently. The vignette was featured on Friday’s episode, and you can see it below.
No word as of yet on who the vignette is for. A separate teaser aired earlier in the night heralding the arrival of a mystery luchador.
NEW CREEPY VIGNETTE…
COULD IT BE… ALEISTER BLACK?!?! 🤯#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qHCEZSHewZ
— The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) March 14, 2025
– Axiom competed in his home county on tonight’s show, taking on World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The NXT co-Tag Team Champion came in as the hometown babyface but lost to Gunther:
AXIOM JUST DEBUTED ON SMACKDOWN HOLY SHIT #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ttVClU8GHA
— Capo 🎖️ (@UndisputedCapo) March 14, 2025
AXIOM & GUNTHER WERE PUTTING ON A CLINIC
THEN A POWERBOMB, CLOTHESLINE, POWERBOMB LATER
GUNTHER PICKS UP THE VICTORY!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/oGH8DgE7W7
— Sk Md Nishan (@nishan_world) March 14, 2025
