WWE News: ‘4’ Vignette Airs On Smackdown, Axiom Battles Gunther

– A second mysterious vignette aired on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, with the number 4 featured prominently. The vignette was featured on Friday’s episode, and you can see it below.

No word as of yet on who the vignette is for. A separate teaser aired earlier in the night heralding the arrival of a mystery luchador.

NEW CREEPY VIGNETTE… COULD IT BE… ALEISTER BLACK?!?! 🤯#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qHCEZSHewZ — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) March 14, 2025

– Axiom competed in his home county on tonight’s show, taking on World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The NXT co-Tag Team Champion came in as the hometown babyface but lost to Gunther:

AXIOM JUST DEBUTED ON SMACKDOWN HOLY SHIT #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ttVClU8GHA — Capo 🎖️ (@UndisputedCapo) March 14, 2025