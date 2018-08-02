WWE Adds Nikolai Volkoff Collection to WWE Network

– WWE has added a WWE Network Collection for Nikolai Volkoff in honor of the Hall of Famer after his passing last weekend. The collection is available on the Network now and includes the following:

* MONGOLIAN GOLD – JUNE 15, 1970: Long before Nikolai Volkoff would invade WWE, the duo known as The Mongols challenge Tony Marino and Victor Rivera for tag team gold

* CHASING GOLD – OCTOBER 25, 1976: Nikolai Volkoff looks to bring championship gold home to Mother Russia by challenging Bruno Sammartino for the WWE Title.

* BATTLE OF THE GIANTS – JUNE 27, 1977: Witness a true ‘Battle of the Giants’ when Nikolai Volkoff and Ken Patera battle Andre the Giant and Chief Jay Strongbow.

* INVADING MID-SOUTH – DECEMBER 17, 1983: Mid-South Wrestling 223 – Nikolai Volkoff uses his pupil, Krusher Darsow, to help him during a match against Hacksaw Jim Duggan

* PUPILS AND TURNCOATS – MARCH 3, 1984: Mid-South Wrestling 234 – Nikolai Volkoff changes the name of his pupil and Russian sympathizer, Krusher Darsow.

* FOR THE MOTHERLAND – OCTOBER 22, 1984: Nikolai Volkoff looks to test his unwavering love for Russia against the USA’s most patriotic competitor, Sgt. Slaughter.

* INTERNATIONAL CONNECTION – MARCH 31, 1985: WrestleMania – The formidable duo of Nikolai Volkoff and The Iron Sheik take to the ring to battle The U.S. Express.

* SATURDAY NIGHT’S FOR FIGHTING – MAY 11, 1985: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Nikolai Volkoff and The Iron Sheik partner with George Steele to face The U.S. Express and Ricky Steamboat.

* WITH FLYING COLORS – OCTOBER 05, 1985: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Nikolai Volkoff looks to raise the flag of his homeland when challenging Hulk Hogan for the WWE Championship.

* A TOAST TO MY COMRADES -AUGUST 23, 1985: Tuesday Night Titans 47 – Nikolai Volkoff and his allies pay a special visit to his Russian comrades.

* RAISING THE RED BANNER – APRIL 07, 1986: WrestleMania II – Nikolai Volkoff takes to the ring to go one-on-one with Corporal Kirchner in a Flag Match.

* THE BOLSHEVIKS STRIKE – JANUARY 02, 1988: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Nikolai Volkoff looks for gold when The Bolsheviks challenge Strike Force for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

* FOR OLD GLORY – NOVEMBER 23, 1990: The Main Event IV – In a reversal of roles, Nikolai Volkoff sets out to represent Old Glory against Iraqi sympathizer, Sgt. Slaughter.

* DELIGHTFUL DEBUT, RISING STOCK – MAY 23, 1994: RAW 64 – With Ted DiBiase in his corner, Nikolai Volkoff takes to the ring to battle a young Matt Hardy in his debut match.

* THE PRICE OF DEFEAT – JULY 25, 1994: RAW 72 – Ted DiBiase puts a lot of money on the line when Nikolai Volkoff goes one-on-one with Tatanka.

* GIMMICK BATTLE ROYAL – APRIL 01, 2001: WrestleMania X-Seven – Nikolai Volkoff competes among WWE’s most colorful Superstars in a special Gimmick Battle Royal.

* THE PRIDE OF THE HALL OF FAME – APRIL 02, 2005: WWE Hall of Fame – Nikolai Volkoff receives the highest honor of his career when he is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2005.

* GOING OLD SCHOOL – NOVEMBER 15, 2010: RAW 912 – When Monday Night RAW goes Old School, Nikolai Volkoff returns with The Iron Sheik to once again sing the Russian National Anthem.

* A TRUE INTERNATIONAL SENSATION – MARCH 03, 2015: Countdown: Greatest International Sensations – WWE Superstars and Legends discuss the legacy of Nikolai Volkoff.

* TABLE FOR 3 WWE SUPERPOWERS – DECEMBER 21, 2016: Sgt. Slaughter, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, and Nikolai Volkoff remember the controversial and defining moments from their Hall of Fame careers.