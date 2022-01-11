wrestling
WWE News: AJ Styles Enters Royal Rumble, Video Of Sasha Banks On ESPN
– AJ Styles has thrown his name in the hat for the men’s Royal Rumble match. Styles posted a video to his Twitter account declaring himself for the match, as you can see below:
Since debuting in 2016, I’ve done it all in @WWE… well, almost everything. I’m officially declaring myself for the 2022 #RoyalRumble match! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ecfzBi0xRy
— AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) January 10, 2022
– ESPN posted video of Sasha Banks appearing in their opening for the College Football Playoff National Championship game. You can see it below:
💥 @SashaBanksWWE stars in @ESPNCFB's open for the @CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship
🏈 No. 3 @GeorgiaFootball vs. No. 1 @AlabamaFTBL
Monday | 8p ET | @ESPN pic.twitter.com/xeGjEZBrFT
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 10, 2022
