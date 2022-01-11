wrestling

WWE News: AJ Styles Enters Royal Rumble, Video Of Sasha Banks On ESPN

January 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw AJ Styles

– AJ Styles has thrown his name in the hat for the men’s Royal Rumble match. Styles posted a video to his Twitter account declaring himself for the match, as you can see below:

– ESPN posted video of Sasha Banks appearing in their opening for the College Football Playoff National Championship game. You can see it below:

AJ Styles, Royal Rumble, Sasha Banks, WWE

