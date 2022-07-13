WWE News: Alba Fyre Costs Lash Legend a Match On NXT, Von Wagner and Solo Sikoa Brawl Throughout Show

– Lash Legend battled Indi Hartwell on tonight’s episode of NXT and came up short after Alba Fyre got involved. Fyre distracted Legend during the match and allowed Hartwell to pick up the win. After the match, Fyre went after Legend with a bat but Legend was able to escape to the back.

– Von Wagner and Solo Sikoa fought to a double countout on this week’s WWE NXT, but they weren’t done after that. After the two were counted out on Tuesday’s show, they continued to battle their way throughout the building and into the parking lot, showing up in a couple of segments. Sofia Cromwell finally got Wagner to back off and when Robert Stone screamed in Sikoa’s face, he got tossed into a dumpster.