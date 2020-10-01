WWE Alum Lio Rush Joins OnlyFans

Lio Rush is the latest celebrity to join OnlyFans. The WWE alum posted to Twitter noting that he’s joined the subscription service, which allows content creators to connect directly with fans to provide content for a subscription fee.

The platform is known for adult content, though it must be noted that not everyone who uses it posts such content. Enzo Amore joined OnlyFans over the summer to launch his own virtual wrestling school.

Celebrities on OnlyFans has been a controversial topic as of late after actress Bella Thorne joined the service and earned $2 million in less than a week. She promised a “naked” photo for a $200 price tag but they ended up being lingerie photos. This caused a host of chargebacks, which led OnlyFans to change its policies in ways that limited the amount that people could charge and turned payouts to creators to monthly rather than weekly charges.

Rush is charging $29.99 per month and he has three posts currently. You can see his announcement below: