wrestling / News
WWE Alum Lio Rush Joins OnlyFans
Lio Rush is the latest celebrity to join OnlyFans. The WWE alum posted to Twitter noting that he’s joined the subscription service, which allows content creators to connect directly with fans to provide content for a subscription fee.
The platform is known for adult content, though it must be noted that not everyone who uses it posts such content. Enzo Amore joined OnlyFans over the summer to launch his own virtual wrestling school.
Celebrities on OnlyFans has been a controversial topic as of late after actress Bella Thorne joined the service and earned $2 million in less than a week. She promised a “naked” photo for a $200 price tag but they ended up being lingerie photos. This caused a host of chargebacks, which led OnlyFans to change its policies in ways that limited the amount that people could charge and turned payouts to creators to monthly rather than weekly charges.
Rush is charging $29.99 per month and he has three posts currently. You can see his announcement below:
BY POPULAR DEMAND. I am officially on #OnlyFans 😆 https://t.co/kRBSMGUqBT pic.twitter.com/S4AaDl8Uzl
— Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) October 1, 2020
More Trending Stories
- The Rock Reveals That The XFL Will Return In 2022, Official Press Release Issued
- Lance Archer On Dynamite and NXT Possibly Airing On Different Nights
- Arn Anderson On What It Was Like Working With Triple H Backstage, Whether He’ll Be The One To Succeed Vince McMahon As WWE Chairman
- Eric Bischoff Reflects On His Favorite Road Warrior Animal Memory, Animal Walking His Son To The Ring For A Match